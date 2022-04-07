On Thursday, former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Singh has been a two-time minister in the Haryana government and is also the founder of the Haryana Democratic Front.

Kejriwal who is looking to expand AAP in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh welcomed the father-daughter duo and said that all the members of the Haryana Democratic Front were welcome to the Aam Aadmi Party.

चित्रा जी, निर्मल जी एवं हरियाणा डेमोक्रेटिक फ़्रंट के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का आम आदमी पार्टी परिवार में स्वागत है। हरियाणा और देश की तरक़्क़ी के लिए हम सब मिलकर मेहनत करेंगे। https://t.co/4WXeAkPcvA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2022

In 2020, a police case has been registered against Singh for shooting three cows at a farmhouse which had led to the death of one of them. Back then, Singh had gone to his farmhouse located on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He shot at three cows who had entered the premises of the farmhouse in search of water.

Enraged by the ex-Congress leader’s action of slaughtering a cow, which is considered a holy animal by Hindus, several Hindu organizations had staged a demonstration and conveyed their vigorous opposition to the incident to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The police, who initially denied lodging a complaint saying that the incident pertained to Haryana, had to register an FIR after a massive demonstration by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists.

No details are available on the updates of the case as of now. Nirmal Singh who joined AAP today is also a four-time MLA. He had won the Naggal Assembly constituency in 1982, 1991, 1996, and 2005.