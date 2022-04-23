Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsShiv Sena workers gherao Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana, attempt to enter her house over...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Shiv Sena workers gherao Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana, attempt to enter her house over chanting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside ‘Matoshree’

Shiv Sena workers also broke through the barricades and tried to enter the residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena workers protest outside Navneet Rana's residence in Mumbai/ Image Source: Zee News
4

On Saturday, Shiv Sena workers thronged outside the residence of Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai to protest against her decision to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside ‘Matoshree’ the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the reports, several Shiv Sainiks stormed into the residence of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana at Khar, Mumbai, to protest against the couple after they had vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

Shiv Sena workers also broke through the barricades and tried to enter the residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana.

“Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades placed at a distance of around 50 meters from the apartment where the Ranas own a flat in suburban Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. Shiv Sena supporters raised slogans in support of Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence,” the police official said.

The police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further, according to the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, Navneet Rana, an independent MP from Amaravati Lok Sabha, had challenged Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa. She also slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister for not visiting the temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi. She had also dared the Shiv Sena workers to try and stop them from chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’.

Navneet Rana and her husband had arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning ahead of the Hanuman Chalisa recital. However, Shiv Sena workers gathered at various locations in Mumbai, including Matoshree, threatening the Amaravati Lok Sabha MP and her husband against reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. The party workers had also warned Ranas of teaching a lesson if they turned up at the spot. 

The police had deployed heavy security outside Thackeray’s residence in the Kalanagar area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Later, the Mumbai Police team led by DCP Manjunath Singe had visited the Rana residence and served them a notice from Kherwadi police station under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As per the notice, the police have requested them not to disturb the peace and maintain the law and order situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,561FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com