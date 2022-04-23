On Saturday, Shiv Sena workers thronged outside the residence of Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai to protest against her decision to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside ‘Matoshree’ the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the reports, several Shiv Sainiks stormed into the residence of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana at Khar, Mumbai, to protest against the couple after they had vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

Shiv Sena workers also broke through the barricades and tried to enter the residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana.

#WATCH Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside ‘Matoshree’ the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

“Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades placed at a distance of around 50 meters from the apartment where the Ranas own a flat in suburban Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. Shiv Sena supporters raised slogans in support of Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence,” the police official said.

The police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further, according to the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, Navneet Rana, an independent MP from Amaravati Lok Sabha, had challenged Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa. She also slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister for not visiting the temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi. She had also dared the Shiv Sena workers to try and stop them from chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’.

Navneet Rana and her husband had arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning ahead of the Hanuman Chalisa recital. However, Shiv Sena workers gathered at various locations in Mumbai, including Matoshree, threatening the Amaravati Lok Sabha MP and her husband against reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. The party workers had also warned Ranas of teaching a lesson if they turned up at the spot.

The police had deployed heavy security outside Thackeray’s residence in the Kalanagar area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Later, the Mumbai Police team led by DCP Manjunath Singe had visited the Rana residence and served them a notice from Kherwadi police station under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As per the notice, the police have requested them not to disturb the peace and maintain the law and order situation.