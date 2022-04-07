A group-sex video featuring a government school teacher and her male students has gone viral in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. The Tamil Nadu Cyber cell has launched a probe investigating the scandal that has emerged.

The video made rounds in the public sphere after it was shared by some friends of the teacher’s love interest, a 39-year-old businessman from the city. The video which was shot by the businessman featured the 42-year-old government school teacher and her male students involved in sexual activity. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu police traced the teacher and she and her lover were taken into custody. The Cyber Cell department in its probe is investigating whether the video was uploaded on international pornographic sites for money or whether it was circulated among close people.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) has issued strict instructions to the Madurai Cyber Cell to crack down on all those who shared pornographic content. It was reported that the teacher, who was separated from her husband was in a relationship with her businessman lover since 2010. She had invited three minor boys, all aged 16 to her residence and apparently got intimate with them. The three boys registered complaint against the woman and the man after which the investigation was started.

During the probe, the businessman revealed that he had circulated the video among some of his friends. The Madurai South All Woman police station has already registered a case against the woman and a case has been registered against her and her lover under Sections 5(1),5(n) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act, sections 292(A), 506 of IPC, and Sections 67 (A) and 67 (B) of the IT Act. The FIR was registered against the duo on the charges of sexual abuse of the minor boys, circulation of obscene content as well as criminal intimidation.

As of now, actions against the individuals who shared the video are being carried out and arrests would be done if required for the interrogation.