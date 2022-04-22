Friday, April 22, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshshr man Zakir Ali booked after 3 of his 9 daughters file complaint accusing him of sexual assault

UP: Zakir Ali accused of molestation by daughters, arrested after FIR
In Bulandshshr in Uttar Pradesh, a complaint has been registered against a man named Zakir Ali, who has been accused of molestation and torture by his own daughters. One of his daughters appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, requesting that his father and his friends be punished for sexually exploiting them and threatening to murder them. She also tweeted a video showing the illegal weapon her father uses to threaten them.

Journalist Sachin Gupta tweeted, “45-year-old Zakir Ali has 9 daughters in Bulandshahr district of UP. Today 3 daughters have complained to SSP. It is alleged that the father molests all the daughters, touches their private parts, and forces them to sleep with him. Police started investigation.”

Responding to the tweet, the Bulandshahr Police stated, ‘On the basis of the complaint by the daughters levelling charges against the father, prompt legal action is being assured by registering the case at the police station.’

On Thursday, a young woman from the Siyana area in Bulandshahr tweeted that her father had assaulted her and her sisters. She said that her father abuses her and her siblings after consuming alcohol and that when the sisters object, he beats them and threatens to sell, rape, and murder them.

Following the tweet made by the victim, the district police swung into action. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh met the victim girl, listened to her plight, and directed the police to take action. Following this, the local police station has launched an inquiry. The accused has also been brought into custody for questioning. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh stated that action will be taken following an inquiry in the case. The letter of complaint by the victim has gone viral all over the internet.

