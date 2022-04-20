A disturbing video of a violent Muslim mob attacking Hindu devotees during the recent Shobha Yatra in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video pertains to the moment exactly when the Muslim mob attacked Hindu devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. In the video, it is clearly seen that the Muslim mob attacked the Hindu devotees from behind in front of a mosque.

Exclusive Video of the exact moment when Hanuman Shobha Yatra was attacked in front of Mosque. No attempt was made to hoist 🚩 flag. Actually they were attacked from behind.



On April 16, Islamists attacked Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Several people were injured, including police personnel. So far, 40 people have been arrested by the Police in the case, including prime accused Ansar and Aslam. There have been allegations that Ansar is an Aam Aadmi Party member, and the party is yet to respond to the same.

According to the video evidence, Hindu devotees were marching with the procession on the streets of Jahangirpuri on Saturday. As they celebrated the festival with slogans, a Muslim mob attacked them from behind.

The video clearly shows that the Hindus were seen running away as soon as they were attacked from behind.

Interestingly, the attack on Hindus came in front of a mosque at Jahangirpuri, which was claimed to be attacked by the Hindus during the Hanuman Jayanthi procession on April 16.

Many ‘left-liberal’ journalists had claimed that saffron flags were hoisted atop a mosque in Jahangirpuri on the procession day. The liberal cabal took to social media to whitewash the perpetrators by claiming that a mosque was vandalised.

The left-liberal journalists had alleged that the Hindus who took out the procession not only pelted stones at the mosque but also tried to hoist a saffron flag atop the Islamic place of prayer, which led to the clashes. Hindustan Times journalist Hemani Bhandari had cited one Sajid Saifi to claim that the clashes began after Hindu worshippers forcibly entered the mosque and tried to hoist saffron flags.

Several other left-liberal journalists had also peddled the same lies to create conspiracy theories that Hindus had climbed on top of the mosque to place a saffron cloth. However, the Delhi Police categorically rubbished such claims saying no such incidents were reported in that area on the day of violence.

Addressing a press conference, Asthana had warned that some people on social media have been indulging in spreading fake news to create communal discord and impede the investigation.

However, the latest video evidence suggests that the Hindu devotees were attacked right in front of the mosque, even before any alleged attacks on the mosque happened. The Hindu devotees can be seen running away from the location, indicating that no one was left to carry out vandalism on the mosque as claimed by the left-liberal journalists.