Allahabad HC recognises menace of Love Jihad, denies bail to accused

On Wednesday, in a significant observation, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court recognised the menace of Grooming Jihad and rejected the bail plea of a married Muslim man who lured a Hindu minor girl by disguising himself as a Hindu to marry her.

According to the reports, the Allahabad High Court bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh denied bail to Anwar Ali, who is accused of trying to convert a minor Hindu to the Muslim religion and pressurising her to perform Nika with him.

Anwar Ali had introduced himself to a minor girl through social media as ‘Raj’. Later, he enticed the girl, who was around 16 years and forced the girl to convert to Islam. Anwar Ali, who had disguised as a Hindu, later pressurised her to do Nikah with him.

The court said that the accused not only betrayed his wife and family, but also breached the trust of an innocent girl who believed him.

Allahabad High Court order cancelling bail of the love jihad accused Anwar Ali/ Image Source: Live Law

A case was registered against Anwar Ali after his real religious identity was revealed under sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act for raping the minor girl. The accused was subsequently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Rejecting the bail application, the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, “Looking at the nature of the offence, marital status of the applicant and also the fact that he introduced himself as ‘Raj’ to the prosecutrix though he is Anwar Ali, and the prosecutrix being minor (13 years), this court does not find any ground to enlarge the applicant on bail.”

The court said that the accused not only betrayed his wife and family but also breached the trust of an innocent girl, who believed in him and entered into a relationship with him.

Essentially, the Allahabad High Court’s order seems to have taken notice of the menace of Love Jihad crimes often perpetrated by Muslims against non-Muslims to convert the latter to Islam. The observations come as significant at a time when the ‘left-liberal’ establishment believes that there is no such conspiracy as ‘Love Jihad’, who often dismisses the phenomenon of Love Jihad as “a conspiracy theory developed by the proponents of Hindutva to invoke prejudice against the Muslims”.

Even as the ‘left-liberals’ alleged that Love Jihad is just a figment of imagination conjured up to further ‘Islamophobia’, there have been several incidents that conclusively debunk their assertion that Love Jihad is just another propaganda by the Hindutva proponents against the Muslims. Those incidents prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Love Jihad is a real menace affecting non-Muslim women.

Recently, a few days ago, an incident of grooming jihad had surfaced in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, prompting activists from several Hindu organisations and the family of the victim to approach the SSP office and request assistance. The accused, an auto driver named Amjad, allegedly entrapped a woman in a ‘love affair’ before implicating her in a child theft case.

In another grooming jihad case, a man named Pappu Khan killed his girlfriend Dolly with an axe in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday, May 6 2022. It is being reported that Dolly and Pappu Khan were both married with different spouses, but they had been living away from their homes in a live-in relationship with each other for the last one and a half years in the Shivnagar Colony area.

In Mumbai, a 23-year-old man named Mohammed Ansari was arrested in connection to the brutal murder of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant girl named Sonam Shukla. The victim had gone missing after she left her home for tuition. As per the police, the teenager did not attend her tuition classes and instead went to one of her female friend’s houses before leaving the place. The 19-year-old had gone to the residence of Mohammed Ansari, a graduate student and a bakery owner, where he killed her over a heated argument with her.

Last month, a minor girl was raped, blackmailed and exploited by a man named Kasim who had allegedly claimed to be Rahul. Kasim had allegedly lured the girl into a relationship online by identifying himself as ‘Rahul’. He belonged to the same neighbourhood as the victim and had gradually gained her confidence, eventually raping her and making obscene video clips to blackmail her further.

Similarly, in another case, two Muslim men had abducted a Hindu girl in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh and tried to marry her after forcefully converting her to Islam. The Hindu girl was on her way to the main market when two Muslim men arrived on a bike and abducted her. She was taken to the nearby Mazar of Sayed Baba and was forced to convert her religion to Islam. One of the two men then made several attempts to do nikah with the girl but the girl kept on resisting.

On April 13, in a similar case, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Shoaib, Suhail, Salman, Kallu, and Nurjahan for kidnapping a minor girl and forcing her to convert to her religion. A Muslim lady Nurjahan had played an important role in the case. She brainwashed the girl and helped the accused four to mishandle her.

The Haridwar police had arrested a youth named Sadiq who posed as a Hindu to befriend a minor girl and raped her thereafter. According to the FIR filed in the case on April 10, 2022, Sadiq had introduced himself as Ratan Tyagi to lure the Hindu girl. He then threatened her with her intimate pictures and sexually assaulted her.

Besides this, there are several similar cases of Love Jihad, where Muslim men have lied about their religious identity to trap innocent non-Muslim women to forcefully marry and sexually abuse them. OpIndia has documented several such cases over the last few years.