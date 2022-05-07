In another grooming jihad case, a man named Pappu Khan killed his girlfriend Dolly with an axe in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday 6th May 2022. It is being reported that Dolly and Pappu Khan were both married with different spouses, but they had been living away from their homes in a live-in relationship with each other for the last one and a half years in the Shivnagar Colony area. On Friday, after a fight with Dolly, the accused committed the brutal incident. He then fled the house. People came to know about the murder the next morning. The case is now registered at the Govindpuri police station.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, 11 years ago, Dolly (age 32) was married to Shankar Lal, a resident of Khatik Pada in Hariparvat, Agra. But for the last one and a half years, her husband had broken up with her and she was living with Pappu Khan in Shivnagar. On the occasion of Eid, Pappu Khan took her with him to his village Jalalpur, where Pappu Khan’s wife opposed this relationship and there was a verbal fight between them. The wife used to constantly fight with Pappu over this. At the same time, Dolly constantly put pressure on him to get married. In such a situation, Pappu Khan, a driver by profession, went to the house late at night on Friday and carried out the brutal murder of Dolly.

The next morning Dolly’s body was spotted by her sister Geeta. Seeing the blood-soaked body, Geeta screamed out of fear. Hearing her screams, people around gathered. The police were then notified. After investigating the case, the police came to know that Pappu Khan killed Dolly due to the pressure of marriage. Now the police have deployed three teams to find the killer. The accused Pappu Khan is the father of four children and the deceased Dolly is also the mother of two children. For the last one and a half years, the two had left their homes and lived together in Shivnagar.

Some time ago, Dolly’s sister Geeta also came with her husband Deviram and children and started living with them. Deviram drives an e-rickshaw. Deviram said, “There was no such thing till 12 o’clock on Thursday night. But what happened after that, no one knows. When we woke up in the morning and saw the body, we were stunned.”

Geeta said that Pappu was with them till late on Thursday night, but it was not known where he had gone after that. According to Geeta, Pappu Khan murdered Dolly. Investigation revealed that the accused is the driver of the car of Anil Sharma, a resident of Chowk Bazar. Anil Sharma’s plot is in front of Birla Temple. He had left Pappu Khan there to look after his house. At first, Pappu used to live there alone. Later he started living with Dolly, pretending that she is her wife.