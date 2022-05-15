In the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh an incident of grooming jihad has surfaced, prompting activists from several Hindu organisations and the family of the victim to approach the SSP office and request assistance. The accused, an auto driver named Amjad, allegedly entrapped a woman in a ‘love affair’ before implicating her in a child theft case.

Amjad allegedly changed his name to dodge their daughter and then escaped with her, according to the woman’s relatives. After which she was implicated in a false case of child theft by him and sent to jail. When she was freed from jail after eight months, she was afraid to come home. She was subsequently placed in a shelter home.

The victim’s mother stated that her daughter is a BA student who used to take a three-wheeler to college every day from the bus stop. Amjad, an auto driver, trapped her daughter in a love affair. “Not only that, but he is already married and has two children,” she explained. “Amjad did not take her to his residence; instead, he took her to a relative who was hospitalised. He then kept her there for two days. Then, as part of a plot, they accused her of child stealing and implicated her,” she further added.

The lady had been in jail for the last eight months on charges of child theft. Her relatives went to the jail to meet the woman after receiving the information. Then she revealed the actual story to them. She did not return home after she was released from prison on May 13 because she was afraid. The authorities then sent her to a shelter home. The authorities have assured the family of proper action against the accused.