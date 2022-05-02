AP: 3 arrested for gang-raping pregnant woman at Repalle railway station

A pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped by three people, including a juvenile after beating up her husband at the Repalle town train station in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The woman was traveling with her husband and three children to Nagayalanka in the Krishna district when she was brutally raped by the trio. The three suspects were apprehended on Sunday, according to Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

The family arrived in Repalle at 11 PM on Saturday on the Guntur-Repalle local train and chose to take sanctuary in the premises of the railway station owing to a lack of transportation at the time. According to Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, the couple who were both daily wagers, had gone to Guntur for work a few days before. They were from Yerragondapalem in the Prakasam district.

The culprits, who were drunk, woke the husband up and asked him for the time as they were sleeping on the platform, according to police. The husband did not respond since he did not have a watch. The perpetrators then beat him up and stole 750 Rupees from him. They then proceeded to punch the woman and sexually assault her after she tried to intervene.

The man rushed from the station and proceeded to the nearest police station for assistance. The perpetrators escaped when the police reached the railway station after hearing the siren. The victim was sent to a local health center for treatment right away.

The suspects, who live in Repalle’s Netaji Nagar, have been charged under IPC sections 376D (gang rape), 394 (robbery), and 307 (attempt to murder).

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister, spoke with the SP and instructed the police to speed up the inquiry and assist the family. Vasireddy Padma, the chief of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission, expressed her shock at the crime, stating that such an incident at a railway station must be treated seriously. She ordered a thorough investigation of the railway station’s security measures and instructed the in-charge railway personnel to provide a report.