‘I f*cked a couple of them to get my Instagram account back’: How an OnlyFans model’s interview reveals corruption in Facebook

An OnlyFans creator recently revealed that she managed to get her Instagram account restored only after agreeing to have sex with a few employees of Meta Inc, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.

In a podcast recently, OnlyFans creator Kitty Lixo disclosed that her Instagram account was taken down by the platform for alleged “sexual solicitation”. Lixo said that to get her Instagram account back, she had to contact several Facebook employees and have sex with them before they agreed to take a look at her request.

During a conversation with podcaster Adam Grandmaison, popularly known as Adam22, Lixo detailed how her account was restored. The OnlyFans creator said that Instagram had deleted her account three or four times in the past. After several failed attempts to get back on the platform, Lixo decided to sleep with her friend who works at Instagram to get her account back.

“One of my friends works on Instagram, he is a friend, so I started sleeping with him to get my Instagram back,” she said, adding, “And he did, which was very nice of him”. In her conversation, Lixo also said that her friend put in an internal review.

“The first guy I hooked up with putting in an internal review and told me it was for sexual solicitation, and then he appealed it because there was no solicitation on the page—my [Onlyfans] link is in a Linktree in my bio, which is what most girls do,” Lixo said.

However, her appeal got denied, but her friend working at Instagram reopened a new case.

“After opening a new case, he eventually got a person who actually said, ‘No, we didn’t shut down your account because of solicitation it was because your account was hacked,’ and then I reset everything. So there doesn’t seem to be a lot of uniformity in decision-making internally,” Lixo said in her conversation.

Later, one of the Instagram employees explained the whole review process to her. “My friend taught me the process basically of when you get your Instagram account shut down and which departments work on which things,” Lixo said, adding that the integrity department looks after the review processes.

Lixo also said that she began stalking people working at Instagram’s Integrity department on LinkedIn and started following them on Instagram through her backup account. “And we met, and I slept with a couple of them and was able to get my account back like two or three more times,” Lixo said.

After all the struggle, the OnlyFans creator eventually managed to get her account restored. “So as long as someone keeps trying in that department, they will eventually get their account back,” the content creator added.

