Friday, May 27, 2022
Crime
Goa: Pastor Dominic D’Souza and his wife Joan arrested on charges of luring people to convert to Christianity

Mapusa Police received several separate complaints alleging that the Pastor and his wife lured people by offering them cash or promising relief from long-term ailments

OpIndia Staff
conversions
Representative Image (Image source: Kreately)
On Friday 27th of May, the Goa Police arrested Pastor Dominic D’Souza of the Five Pillar Church in Siolim for allegedly luring people and converting them to Christianity. The police have also arrested his wife Joan from North Goa and charged the duo for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

According to the reports, the Mapusa Police received several separate complaints from Nikhil Shetye and Prakash Khobrekar who alleged that the Pastor and his wife lured people by offering them cash or promising relief from long-term ailments. They used to operate from Saligao village in North Goa which is around 20 km away from Panaji.

“Police had received complaints that the couple was asking people to convert to Christianity by luring them with cash or other promises, including curing them of their long-term illnesses”, a police official said. The Police further said that the duo has also been booked for indulging in deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and also under relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act.

After the couple was arrested on Thursday night, the Pastor was admitted to a hospital after complaining of high blood pressure. An offense under sections 153-A, 295-A, 506 (II) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 have been registered in both the complaints.

