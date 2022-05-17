As the Gyanvapi survey reveals a Shivling in the water pond inside the disputed structure where the Muslims used to wash their hands and feet before offering Namaz, the 353-year-long wait of the Nandi statue facing the spot where this Shivling appeared was over. It, therefore, becomes important to know who was Nandi, what is his story, and what a Nandi statue in a Shiv temple represents.

Nandi statue at Mahanandishwara temple Image Source: walkthroughindia.com

According to the Shivmahapurana, Nandi, often seen as a sitting bull facing the Shivling in a Shiv temple, is the most loved and the most blessed devotee of Mahadev. He is supposed to be so close to the deity that people are often seen whispering their wishes into his ears before asking anything to the deity inside the sanctum of the temple complex. According to popular belief, Nandi is the one to whom the deity always listens. So who was Nandi and how did he attain this stature of being so close to Shiv?

Nandi statue at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Image source : walkthroughindia.com

Nandishwar is the narrator of the Shatarudrasanhita (stories of hundred incarnations of Shiva) in the Shivmahapurana. In the sixth chapter of the Shatarudrasanhita, Nandishwar himself tells the story behind his birth. According to this, a sage named Maharshi Shilada was asked by his forefathers living in a heavenly abode to have a child. Maharshi Shilada underwent years of Tapa to get a boon from Shiv that Maharshi Shilada will have a self-manifested, immortal son who will be known for observing the best of the practices a devotee ever can and that he will be called Nandishwar or simply Nandi which literally means happiness manifested. Shiv blessed Maharshi Shilada that “Nandi will be happy come what may and I will always be happy with him and he will always accompany me because this self-manifested son you are being blessed with is my integral part.” (Reference: Shivmahapuran Ank of Kalyan by Gitapress Gorakhpur January 2018 issue page number 72 to 74). This is why a Nandi statue in a bull form, the bull being the mount of Mahadev Shiv, is established in a Shiv temple right in front of the sanctum facing the Shivling.

Nandi statue at Dhyanalinga temple in Coimbatore Image Source: walkthroughindia.com

In many temples, Nandi is seen in a sitting posture. In a few temples, standing Nandis are also seen, but it is a rare occurrence. Nandi was appointed as the chief guardian of Mount Kailash, the abode of Bhagwan Shiv. This is why he is also considered the guardian of any Shiv temple. Shiv himself had granted him the leadership of all the eight Ganeshwaras that are his commanders. Nandi achieved this place in the court of Bhagwan Shiv by continuously worshipping the deity.

Lepakshi temple Nandi statue image source: walkthroughindia.com

Symbolically, the Nandi statue, the sitting bull in front of the sanctum, in a Shiv temple signifies Jeeva who is looking continuously to his supreme Lord, Paramatma, that is Shiv. In Sanatana tradition, Jeeva and Paramatma, meaning the devotee and the deity, are incomplete without each other. Nandi gives us a message that one should always be focused on his deity. From the Yogic perspective, Nandi signifies a mind dedicated to Adiyogi Shiv.

India has a series of large monolithic Nandi statues in various Shiv temples spread across the country. Mahanandishwar Swamy temple, Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh, Chamundi hills in Karnataka, Brihadishwara temple in Tamilnadu, Bhanjanagar temple in Odisha, Gangaikuda Cholapuram temple in Tamilnadu, Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebidu, Virupaksha temple in Karnataka and the Dhyanalinga Nandi statue in Coimbatore – the list goes on. However, the most discussed Nandi statue today is that of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Ever since Aurangzeb destroyed the temple, and left the mount of the deity intact for reasons unknown, the eyes of the Nandi waiting for his master had become a thorn in the eyes of the devotees who visited Kashi and bowed to Mahadev Shiv in the temple built by Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar. She could not completely reclaim the original site but managed to establish a Shivling near the ancient holy premises.

Major efforts to take back the Kashi Vishwanath temple in medieval times come from the eighteenth century. According to Babasaheb Purandare’s book ‘Raja Shiva Chhatrapati’, the last words of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were “I am going. My time is over. You free the Saptasindhus and Saptagangas. Free the Shri Vishweshwar of Kashi. Free the twelve jyotirlingas from the clutches of the Yavanas. Bring all of them back into the Hindavi Swarajya. Don’t miss anything.” Seemingly, Marathas took it as the last order of the Hindu King and fought back with valor and courage against the Mughals.

Even after getting enough evidence in the survey and videography including Baba Vishwanath himself, Hindus may have to go through a long judicial process before getting legal possession of the holy site. However, the patient and focused Nandi, the silent observer, the watchful protector of his master’s shrine will keep them inspired.