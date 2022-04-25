Monday, April 25, 2022
West Bengal: Four children injured while playing with crude bombs they found near a mosque in Malda, investigation underway

Crude bombs hidden near mosque in Malda explode
On Sunday, four kids were injured in a crude bomb explosion while playing football in West Bengal’s Malda district, according to authorities. The crude bombs, according to officials, were concealed in a trench nearby a mosque where the children were playing.

The incident occurred in Gopalganj’s Kaliachak police station area. Two of the four children were discharged from the hospital after getting preliminary medication, while the other two are being treated at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The children took up the explosives and began playing, mistaking them for balls. Police stated they are looking into who stored the crude bombs beneath a litchi tree next to the nearby mosque.

Police have cordoned off the area, according to Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti. The other bombs recovered would be neutralized on Monday, he added. A team of local police and a bomb squad arrived on the scene, and an inquiry is currently ongoing.

It is notable that on March 25, police seized 200 crude bombs from Margram village in Rampurhat II CD Block in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Margram is only a few kilometres from Bogtui hamlet, where eight people were burnt to death after the purported murder of a TMC leader called Bhadu Sheikh.

