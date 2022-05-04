Just weeks after Twitter agreed to the proposal of Elon Musk to take over the company, the micro-blogging platform has planed to add on features of user discretion to enhance usability. In line with this, Twitter is testing a series of features for the users.

According to the reports, Twitter is testing its latest feature called “Twitter Circle”, through which users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets.

“We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today!” the social media platform put out a tweet.

It is being said that the new feature will work on a similar line to “Instagram’s Close Friend” feature, which allows users to limit their audience for their Insta stories.

Here is how ‘Twitter Circle’ will work:

Any Twitter user can add up to 150 people irrespective of whether they follow them or not. As the users tweet, they have to select the option ‘Twitter Circle’ to limit their tweet to only those people they have chosen. They can then share specific tweets to this select group without outsiders being able to view them.

Users will get an option to edit the list of people they have selected in ‘Twitter Circle’. Also, people will not be notified if you remove them. The update is currently in limited testing.

According to the Twitter Help Desk page on Twitter Circle, this feature is in its early stages right now, and only a limited number of people globally can create Twitter Circle Tweets. Anyone invited to a Twitter Circle can interact with them. It is available to a limited number of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android and twitter.com. If Twitter Circle is available to someone, they will see the option to create a Circle when they compose a new Tweet. One user can create only one Circle.

It is interesting to note that the members added to a Twitter Circle by someone can’t remove themselves from the Circle, but they can mute the conversation if they don’t wish to participate.

Twitter had blocked product changes

After it was announced that Twitter will be purchased by Elon Musk, Twitter had stopped making changes to the platform. The company had locked its source code, to prevent disgruntled employees making any unauthorised changes to sabotage the platform. It was reported that Twitter won’t allow product updates unless they are critical. But with the announcement of Twitter Circle, Twitter seems to have lifted the blockade on product updates.