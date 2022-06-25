Saturday, June 25, 2022
HomeNews Reports75 'concerned citizens' including retired IAS and IPS officers, and Ramchandra Guha, send a...
News Reports
Updated:

75 ‘concerned citizens’ including retired IAS and IPS officers, and Ramchandra Guha, send a letter to Karnataka CM to express concern

The letter comes just weeks after the communal violence seen in Karnataka where Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami celebrations were attacked.

OpIndia Staff
Ramchandra Guha
Concerned Ramchandra Guha sent a letter sharing his xoncerns (Image source: Indian Express)
3

A group of 75 ‘concerned citizens’ comprising of some retired IAS and IPS officers along with former cricket expert Ramchandra Guha have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai sharing their concerns about the recent developments in the state.

The group calling themselves ‘concerned citizens’ said, “We believe the restoration of communal harmony is an important and urgent task and trust that the government you head will not wish to go down in history as the one that precipitated a steep downturn in the reputation and fortunes of our state through inaction.”

The letter further added, “It is even more alarming and distressing that some people in responsible positions, including several who hold office having taken an oath to uphold and abide by the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India, now openly violate that solemn pledge and demonize members of certain minorities.”

Apart from Ramchandra Guha, the signatories include retired civil servants, writers, artists, and academics like Yellappa Reddy, Indian Forest Service (retd), Ravivarma Kumar (former Advocate General, Karnataka), Chiranjiv Singh, IAS (retd), Ajai Kumar Singh IPS (retd), Raghunandan IAS (retd), Shashi Deshpande (writer), and Vaidehi (writer)

The letter comes just weeks after the communal violence seen in Karnataka where Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami celebrations were attacked.

Urging active promotion of peace, harmony, and justice for the state’s continued development, the concerned citizens urged the CM to direct the state’s police force to do its Constitutional duty to uphold the law and safeguard vulnerable citizens.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘This is man-made flood’: Assam CM assures strong action against those who damaged an embankment causing massive flood in Silchar

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Complaint filed after video of youths desecrating Shivling goes viral, Bajrang Dal demands action after they poured beer on Shivling

OpIndia Staff -

Boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh defends secessionist lyrics of Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘SYL’ released posthumously: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

How burning of 59 Ram Bhakts led to 2002 riots, malicious campaign by Teesta Setalvad and pain of CM Modi: What Amit Shah said...

OpIndia Staff -

Amit Shah once again busts the myth of ‘Godhra dead bodies being paraded’ to instigate riots in 2002, here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -

With SC calling out Zakia Jafri, a look back at criminal Sanjiv Bhatt and how he was turned into a hero for lying about...

GujaratRiots.com -

Islamist Youtuber Wali Ahmed insults Lord Ram, issues death and rape threats to Nupur Sharma, calls for beheading of her Hindu supporters

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj violence: Mastermind Javed ‘Pump’, whose house was demolished earlier, sent to two days police custody, no third-degree, orders court

OpIndia Staff -

From student protests that brought down Indira govt to opposition hoping same fate for PM Modi: How Congress hopes for Emergency 2.0

Jinit Jain -

Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav Thackeray whines again, talks about the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray while sitting in alliance with NCP and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,200FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com