A group of 75 ‘concerned citizens’ comprising of some retired IAS and IPS officers along with former cricket expert Ramchandra Guha have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai sharing their concerns about the recent developments in the state.

The group calling themselves ‘concerned citizens’ said, “We believe the restoration of communal harmony is an important and urgent task and trust that the government you head will not wish to go down in history as the one that precipitated a steep downturn in the reputation and fortunes of our state through inaction.”

The letter further added, “It is even more alarming and distressing that some people in responsible positions, including several who hold office having taken an oath to uphold and abide by the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India, now openly violate that solemn pledge and demonize members of certain minorities.”

Apart from Ramchandra Guha, the signatories include retired civil servants, writers, artists, and academics like Yellappa Reddy, Indian Forest Service (retd), Ravivarma Kumar (former Advocate General, Karnataka), Chiranjiv Singh, IAS (retd), Ajai Kumar Singh IPS (retd), Raghunandan IAS (retd), Shashi Deshpande (writer), and Vaidehi (writer)

The letter comes just weeks after the communal violence seen in Karnataka where Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami celebrations were attacked.

Urging active promotion of peace, harmony, and justice for the state’s continued development, the concerned citizens urged the CM to direct the state’s police force to do its Constitutional duty to uphold the law and safeguard vulnerable citizens.