On June 28, business tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry passed away at the age of 93. He was the Chairman of the Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Mistry passed away at his residence on the intervening night of June 27 and June 28. He was known as the ‘Phantom of Bombay House’ for his reclusive nature. Mistry was also the largest individual shareholder in Tata Group.

Condolence messages poured in after Pallomji Mistry’s death

Several leaders expressed Condolences over the demise of an icon of the Indian business world, Pallonji Mistry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “Deeply saddened on the unfortunate demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, commerce & industry will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also offered his condolences by saying, “Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Sh Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades. Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends.”

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He contributed immensely to the Indian economy. My sincere condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Who was Pallonji Mistry?

Pallonji was born to a Parsi family from Gujarat in 1929. He was into the construction business. He completed his schooling at Cathedral & John Cannon School in Mumbai and gained graduation from Imperial College in London. Pallonji took Irish citizenship through marriage in 2003

He joined his family business in Shapoorji Pallonji Group at the age of 18 and helped in expanding the business to Dubai, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi during the 1970s. Notably, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group was founded in 1865. It has since expanded its construction business not only in India and the Middle East but also in South Asia and Africa.

Several iconic buildings in Mumbai were built by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, including the Reserve Bank of India building, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, Brabourne Stadium and others. Mistry owned several companies, including Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited, Forbes Textiles and Eureka Forbes Limited, he was also former chairman of Associated Cement Companies (ACC).

For his contributions in the field of trade and industry, Pallonji was awarded Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in the year 2016. Pallonji is survived by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash and four children Shapoor Mistry, Cyrus Mistry, Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry. Shapoor manages Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and Cyrus served as Chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016.