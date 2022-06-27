A Hindu group protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi over the horrifying incident of a decapitated head being left inside the womb of a Hindu woman in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The Jai Sri Ram Sena Foundation (JSRF) marched to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to voice their objection and pass over a memorandum to the mission personnel requesting action against the incident’s perpetrators.

OpIndia contacted Yash Rajveer, the General Secretary of the JSRF, to learn more about the protest. According to Yash, the Ramdoots of the JSRF were well prepared to visit the Pakistan High Commission, therefore a large police force was deployed in the area.

Yash stated that when they approached the High Commission, they were contacted by police officials from the Chanakyapuri Police Station and requested to visit the station. Following that, they all went to the station and were detained for almost 8 hours. Detainees chanted Hanuman Chalisa collectively in the Chanakyapuri police station to oppose their arrest.

Detainees chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

The Pakistani embassy permitted two persons to meet with the Pakistani embassy’s top officials in the evening. Following that, JSRF National President Saurabh Jain and General Secretary Yash met with an official and presented him with a memorandum requesting action against the perpetrators of the crime in Pakistan.

The memorandum by JSRF reads, “On 21st June 2022, a Newborn baby was beheaded and the head was left inside a 32-year-old Hindu woman’s Womb from Bheel community. Jeopardising her life by govt hospital staff in Sindh province, and there has been no action taken by the authorities so far. We demand action over such shameful and life-threatening acts. There are many more incidents which are committed in different areas of Pakistan and no criminal Justice system is set to motion.”

The memorandum demanded compensation for the victim who lost her child and strict action against all involved. The JSRF also demanded that the increasing assaults on minorities in Pakistan and forced religious conversions be halted.

On Sunday, June 19, the staff of a government-run Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Pakistan’s Sindh province reportedly amputated a newborn baby’s head and left the severed head in the mother’s womb, putting the woman’s life in danger. The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old Hindu lady from the Bheel community. She was brought to a nearby hospital in Mithi, but no medical facilities were provided to treat her.