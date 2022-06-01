On May 31, legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away hours after a concert in Kolkata. Viral videos of the event show that he was complaining about the non-functional Air Conditioner in the Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

The New Indian’s Senior Associate Editor Pramod Kumar Singh mentioned in a tweet that the auditorium was packed beyond capacity. The organizers of the event are now under the scanner of the Police.

Autopsy will be conducted once departed singer’s family arrives & give their consent. Organisers of #KKLIVE show at Kolkata have also come under the lense. Reports say, The auditorium was packed beyond capacity, ACs were not working. It may have triggered complications. — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 1, 2022

New Market Police station, Kolkata, has registered a case of unnatural death. Reportedly, the singer had complained about chest pain, after which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A post-mortem would be conducted after getting consent from the family of the singer and completing the process of identification of the mortal remains. After the post-mortem, the mortal remains will be handed over to the family. The Police have initiated the probe into the matter and checked CCTV footage. The preliminary report of the post-mortem will shed some light on the case.

Mirror Now journalist Tirthankar Das shared a video of KK being taken back to the hotel after he complained about his health condition. He wrote, “The very moment when playback singer KK was being taken back to the hotel after he complained about his health condition. He has been declared brought dead by the doctors of CMRI.”

In a Facebook post, Das said, “Fans are complaining against the Nazrul Manch Authority along with the authority of both the college, and they want CBI enquiry in this matter. Fans are even saying that the auditorium has a seating capacity of 2500, but more than 7000 people went inside the auditorium in the presence of security.”

In a Facebook post one Nilofar Hossain, KK was seen complaining about the heat.

A Facebook user Debojyoti Roy shared multiple videos of KK’s event. In the first video, someone was seen spraying Fire Extinguisher in the overcrowded auditorium. He wrote, “Found the reason of suffocation. Are you guys really educated? Are you guys really deserve to be in a college? Spraying Fire extinguishers in an overcrowded place can cause Histotoxic Hypoxia, which can also result in suffocation and death for a lot of people. If this was sprayed inside the auditorium, it definitely had created suffocation in KK. This is just ridiculous behaviour. No management, No security. The picture is becoming more clear now.”

In another post, he shared the moments when KK fell ill.

In a statement, CMRI said, “Singer KK was brought dead to our hospital. The body has been kept in our mortuary for the night and has already been formally handed over to the Police.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.