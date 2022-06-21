Twitter user Niks has created history, so to say, by being consistent with his absolute spot-on predictions that have created history of sort in India.

I am potentially on the verge of internet immortality. Come on Modi ji. Just do it! pic.twitter.com/b2KMdoFyEv — Niks (@niks_1985) June 13, 2022

On June 13, Niks tweeted how he was potentially on the verge of Internet mortality as two out of his three predictions have come true and the third one, of NDA Presidential candidate, if comes true, would be nothing short of Internet immortality, so to say.

On 27 August 2018, full three years before Neerja Chopra won gold for India at the Olympics and made us all proud, Niks had posted a message on his Facebook profile that he would bring us a gold at Olympic. What he predicted came true in August 2021, three years later, when Chopra created history at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Prior to that, on 2nd February 2016, just before the NDA declared the Presidential candidate, Niks had predicted it would be Ramnath Kovind, who was the then Governor of Bihar. He had said how he was a tall Dalit leader and came from highly educated background and was also from the RSS.

On 9th June 2022, Niks had again predicted Draupadi Murmu as the NDA presidential candidate. He had said that she is an educated woman and a tall Tribal leader and also from the RSS background.

Just few minutes back the NDA declared her as the Presidential candidate against Yashwant Sinha, ex-TMC VP who is being pitched by the ‘United Opposition’.