Sunday, June 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsEx-Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad takes Congress-friendly Mint columnist Abhishek Baxi to cleaners, here is what...
News ReportsSocial MediaSpecials
Updated:

Ex-Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad takes Congress-friendly Mint columnist Abhishek Baxi to cleaners, here is what happened

"Why do you flaunt your stupidity and polish your ignorance", Venkatesh Prasad told Abhishek Baxi

OpIndia Staff
Ex-Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad pulls up Congress-friendly Mint columnist
Venkatesh Prasad stripped Congress-friendly Mint journalist Abhishek Baxi after he labeled him a BJP operative.
5

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad stripped pro-Congress Mint journalist Abhishek Baxi after he ridiculed him, insinuating that Prasad was a BJP operative. Baxi insinuated that Prasad was a BJP operative on Twitter, quoting a tweet in which Prasad called out those who were engaging in whataboutery on a previous tweet in which he condemned the hanging of an effigy of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Baxi, quoting the tweet by Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “Why don’t you call Jay Shah directly and work it out instead of sending these feelers?”

To that, pulling Abhishek Baxi, Prasad quoted his tweet and wrote, “Why do you flaunt your stupidity and polish your ignorance and make it shine further instead of learning not everything in this world works according to your stupid assumptions and hallucinations.”

Again, Baxi quoted Prasad’s tweet and wrote, “Calm down, Mr. Prasad. My tweet, in fact, was quite respectful because if you’re peddling what you are without any expectations, it really is embarrassing.”

To which, Prasad underscored Baxi’s allegiance to the Congress and gave a befitting reply to Abhishek Baxi, writing, “Stop embarrassing yourself Mr. Baxi. If upon speaking ones heart and mind, you by your intolerance you put your stupid allegations, by that logic the kind of blind licking you have been doing for years, you should have been Congress President by now. BUT such things don’t work.”

This comes after Venkatesh Prasad voiced his displeasure and condemned the hanging of an effigy of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma outside a mosque in Belgavi, Karnataka, over her remarks regarding Prophet Muhammad in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, Prasad voiced his dismay at the hanging effigy in a tweet, saying he couldn’t believe this was India in the twenty-first century.  He had pleaded with everyone to let rationality take precedence over politics. However, his plea for logic infuriated some ‘liberals,’ Islamists, and others, who, rather than agreeing to cease the violence and death threats, engaged in whataboutery.

Some even attempted to defend it by noting that political workers and cricket fans have both burned effigies. However, burning an effigy as a means of protest is not the same as hanging an effigy as a death threat and a message to others that if they hurt the religious emotions of one community, they would face the same destiny.

The former cricketer, frustrated by hardliners’ refusal to let rationality win, described it as crazy.  He indicated explicitly that this effigy poses a threat to several people, not only Sharma. Notably, when the Taliban, an Islamist fundamentalist group, toppled the Afghan government, bodies were hanged from cranes for public display.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,090FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com