On Friday, seers of the Kashi Dharma Parishad proposed 22 recommendations in the Gyanvapi issue and demanded that Hindus should be allowed to offer prayers before the Shivling which was discovered in the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

“We should be given the right to worship Adi Vishweshwar Shivling found in Gyanvapi. If this doesn’t happen, there should be prohibition on offering namaz on the upper floor of the Gyanvapi complex,” the chief of the Parishad Mahant Balakdas was quoted.

According to the reports, the seers supported the statement made by the chief of the Parishad and stated that if Hindus are not given permission to worship the Shivling, the entry of the Muslims in the disputed structure should also be barred.

The seers who attended the meeting included Mahant Vijayram Das, Mahant Avadh Bihari Das, Mahant Rajaram Das, Mahant Satyaswaroop Shastri, Mahant Mahavir Das, Mahant Arihant Das, Mahant Mohan Das, Mahant Lucky Pathak, Mahant Anurag Das, Mahant Umesh Das, Mahant Narayan Das, Mahant Satyanarayan Das, Mahant Ishwar Das, Mahant Siyaram Das, Mahant Shravan Das, and Shyampriya Sakhi.

Along with the seers, the meeting was also attended by some of the well-kown historians, social workers and professors. One of the seers named Mahant Shravan Das Ji opined that Hindus have full right to worship the Shivling in the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi Mosque. He also suggested that Hindus must launch a mass movement to attain their religous right.

Considering the 4000-year-old history of Kashi, the Parishad also demanded that the sale and consumption of meat and liquor in the periphery of Varanasi should be strictly prohibited. “It should be declared a ‘no meat, no alcohol zone,” it said. Out of the 22 recommendations proposed by the seers, it has been mentioned that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 violates the basic rights of Hindus and that it should be repealed.

Meanwhile, one of the professors at Banaras Hindu University presented a PPT document revealing that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had built the mosque in 1669 AD by demolishing the temple of Adi Vishweshwar.