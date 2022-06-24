On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that the electricity distribution system in the Union Territory has been improved and that the people of Kashmir would be provided with better power supply. However, he refused to provide the electricity for free and affirmed that those who would fail to pay for the power, won’t get the electricity.

“Centre doesn’t provide us free electricity. There is a huge power debt left by the previous regimes. We have improved the distribution system and will provide better power to people. But power won’t be free anymore,” he said. He was speaking on June 23 at the inauguration event of Srinagar Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) developed by Srinagar Smart City.

According to the reports, Sinha slammed the previous governments for leaving the heap of power debt. “There is a huge power debt of Rs 11000 cr left by the previous regimes,” he said adding that the state administration will now take strict action against the power theft. He said power theft is a criminal act and police may have to interfere while dealing with power thieves.

Further advocating the underground laying of power cables to supplying quality power to the people of Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor said that smart meters will be installed in Srinagar and those who won’t pay for power, won’t be provided the power supply. He also urged the citizens to to apply for water and electricity connections online now. “There will be online payment mode of bills as well”, he added.

While smart city initiatives are being introduced in Srinagar, Sinha said that it was important to focus on smart economy also. Regarding the power related complaints, he affirmed that no complaints other than the one relating to unscheduled cuts will be entertained by the administration. He reiterated that people will have to mandatorily pay for the power supply.

Meanhwhile, Sinha also elaborated the developments in the Srinagar Smart City initiatives. “Srinagar Smart City aims to secure and increase livability, sustainability, efficiency for all citizens. The holistic approach in functioning of Srinagar Smart City will help in achieving five long term goals-smart mobility, smart economy, smart environment, smart living and smart governance,” he was quoted.

“Srinagar is embracing modern technical tools for sustainable and integrated urban living”, he said adding that real time data would ensure effective management of services like water, electricity, mobility, education, healthcare, environment, and security, inching closer towards realizing the goal of a smarter city.