On Wednesday, the customs officials in Mangaluru arrested two persons for smuggling gold from Dubai in two separate incidents. The accused were arrested at Mangaluru International Airport and have been identified as Zeenath Banu and Muhammad Iqbal.

According to the report by Mathrubhumi, Banu is 45 years old and Muhammad Iqbal is 47 years old. Both the accused are residents of Kasaragod, Kerala and were arrested at Mangaluru International Airport as they arrived in an Air India Express flight from Dubai smuggling gold weighing around 2.648 kgs.

In two separate gold smuggling attempt cases on 14.06.2022, Customs officers at MIA seized gold of total net wt 2.648 kg (964 gm & 1.684 kg) of 24 carat purity & total value of ₹1.366 crore (₹49.74 lakhs & ₹86.89 lakhs) from two pax arriving frm Dubai.@cbic_india @blrcustoms pic.twitter.com/rOPyZNt6rZ — Customs-Mangaluru (@Cusmglr) June 14, 2022

The Customs officials in Mangaluru confirmed the arrests and stated that the gold that was being smuggled is of 24-carat purity and value worth Rs 1.366 crore. Reports mention that the lady carried the smuggled gold in her sanitary pads whereas Iqbal concealed the gold inside his rectum as four balls wrapped in celluloid-based tape and a condom, Mathrubhumi reported.

The gold that was smuggled by Zeenat was weighed around 1.684 kgs. The gold she had hidden in a sanitary pad inside her underwear valued over Rs 86.89 lakhs. Whereas the gold that was smuggled by Iqbal was valued at over Rs 49.74 lakhs, as per the information by the Customs officials.

According to the reports, the officials conducted the medical examination of the accused and then produced both before the First Class Judicial Magistrate. Further investigations are underway.