On June 21, Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced former Governor of Jharkhand Droupadi Murmu’s name as its Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections scheduled for July 18, 2022. Before the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. BJP Chief JP Nadda announced Murmu’s candidature in a press conference following the board meeting. She will file her nomination on June 25.

Speaking to ANI after the announcement, she said, “I’m surprised. I wasn’t able to believe it. I’m thankful, do not wish to speak much. Whatever powers are there of a President in the Constitution, I’ll work accordingly.” She added, “Our work is to go to people, reach out to members of Electoral College and seek their cooperation. I will request all parties and states for support.”

On Wednesday morning, she visited Shiva Temple in Rairangpur and performed seva by sweeping the floor before offering prayers to Bhagwan Shiva. Earlier, she offered prayers at Rairangpur Jagannath Temple and visited a tribal worship place called ‘Jahira’.

As per reports, she has been provided round-the-clock Z+ category security cover by armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel by the central government.

Murmu has a political career spanning over 20 years. Hailing from Odisha, she was born in a Santal Tribal family on June 20, 1958, in village Uparbeda of district Mayurbhanj.

She gained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar and then worked as a Junior Assistant in Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983 in the Odisha government. IN 1994, she joined as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur and continued serving at the institute till 1997. She got married to Shyam Charan Murmu and had three children. Her husband and two sons have passed away. Her daughter Itishri Murmu is married and settled in Bhubaneshwar, where she works at UCO Bank. Itishree’s husband Ganesh Hembram is a rugby player and the young couple has a little daughter.

She was elected as a councillor in 1997 and became the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC. She became MLA from the same constituency.

In 2000, he became Minister of State (Independent Charge) at Transport and Commerce Department in the Odisha government and served till 2004 when BJP was in a coalition government with Naveen Patnaik’s BJD. During the same period, she also handled the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries as Minister of State.

From the year 2002 to 2009, Murmu was a national executive member of BJP’s ST Morcha. She served as state president for the same between 2006 to 2009. From the year 2013 to April 2015, she served as a national executive member of ST Morcha.

From the year 2015 to 2021, she served as Honorable Governor of Jharkhand. She was the first woman Governor for the state and the first female tribal leader to serve as a Governor in any Indian state.

In 2007, Murmu was awarded the ‘Neelkanth Award for Best MLA by Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Once elected, Murmu will become the first tribal President of India. She will be the second female President after former President Pratibha Patil, who served as the President between 2007 to 2012. Murmu will be the first-ever President elected from Odisha.

Personal tragedies that shook Murmu’s life

Murmu has suffered multiple tragedies in her personal life. Her husband, Shyam Charan Murmu had passed away following a cardiac arrest. Later in 2009, one of her sons died under mysterious circumstances. Just three years later, in 2012, her second son died in a road accident.

A wave of congratulations followed Murmu’s candidature announcement

Following the announcement of her Presidential candidature, a wave of congratulations followed from the leaders across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, the downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation.”

He added, “Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Draupadi Murmu Ji has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal community and serving the public for a long time as a public representative. I wish her all the best on becoming a candidate for this dignified post and I am sure she will definitely win.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Congratulations Smt Draupadi Murmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for the people of Odisha. I am sure Smt Murmu will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country.”

BJP Chief JP Nadda said, “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji with her rich administrative experience, her great history of selfless social service and her relentless zeal to work for the upliftment of society, will make her a great President for our country. Under the leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, it was an honour to announce her as the Presidential candidate from NDA. Her personality is an inspiration to us all and a benchmark for us all to follow.”

He added, “Her contributions to our nation are immense, and she possesses a lot of expertise in different areas which will be of great benefit to our country. Her efforts towards the upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society are also widely celebrated.”