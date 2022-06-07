Actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, stating that she is ‘entitled to her opinions’ over angry reactions from the Arab countries after the politician cited texts from Islamic Hadiths to comment on Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor condemned death threats to the former BJP spokesperson, who had been at the receiving end of Islamist ire following her comments on Prophet Muhammad. Ranaut urged people to take legal recourse if they wanted to oppose the remarks made by her during a TV debate about 10 days ago.

“Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day, we go to court, plz do that no need to play dons yourself, this is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting,” the actor wrote.

Ranaut’s stand in support of Nupur Sharma comes hours after Delhi Police provided security to the former BJP leader and her family after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks.

Nupur Sharma receives death threats over remarks on Prophet Muhammad as Islamic nations condemn her statements

Sharma has hogged the limelight for quoting authentic Islamic hadiths on Prophet Muhammad that had the Islamists around the country and the globe baying for her blood. The controversy erupted after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair dog whistled about the remarks she made on Prophet Muhammad in a debate on Times Now, following which a bevvy of Islamists descended on her timeline, abusive her and issuing vile threats against her and her family. Usually quick to pursue meaningless fact-checks, AltNews and Zubair have since then refrained from fact-checking statements made by her in the debate.

The controversy escalated after many Islamic monarchies in the Arab world, where the rights of religious minorities are virtually non-existent, proceeded to condemn the statements made by Nupur Sharma and sanctimoniously sought an explanation from India. Facing an unprecedented diplomatic storm, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party. In the suspension letter, the party’s central disciplinary committee wrote, “You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters… Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities with immediate effect.”