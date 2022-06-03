Friday, June 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann faces protests as he meets the family of deceased singer...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann faces protests as he meets the family of deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala: Details

Protests erupted outside Sidhu Moosewala's house on Friday morning against the police and the state government. Locals were angered by the blockade done around the house. The police were accused of stopping the relatives from entering the home.

OpIndia Staff
Sidhu Mann
Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moosewalla's family, protests in Moosa village, images via ANI
5

On Friday (June 3), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the father of deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala amidst protests by residents of his native village in the Manasa district of Punjab.

As per reports, a heavy security arrangement was made outside Moosewala’s house to avert any law and order situation. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, the locals were seen demonstrating against the visit of CM Bhagwant Mann.

They complained about the blockade set up around the deceased singer’s house and accused the cops of preventing the relatives from entering his house.

Protests erupted outside Sidhu Moosewala’s house on Friday morning against the police and the state government. Locals were angered by the blockade done around the house. The police were accused of stopping the relatives from entering the home.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Banawali had reached the village before Mann but was stopped by an angry mob. Even though the AAP legislator apologised on behalf of the police, he was reportedly denied entry into Moosewala’s house.

Amidst tight security, Mann reached the residence of Sidhu Moosewala and consoled his grieving father, Balkaur Singh.

Citing sources, Republic TV had earlier reported that Bhagwant Mann’s plan to visit the Moosa village was postponed in light of the protests by the local resident. “Sources revealed that Mann put his plan on hold after the people of Moosa village strongly opposed his entry,” the report stated.

An official had informed, “The situation is peaceful. The situation is under control. The situation is sensitive as people are emotional. We have to respect everyone’s emotions. I am not authorized for this”. Reportedly, officials and police had tried to pacify the angry villagers and the singer’s family.

Demands made by the father of Sidhu Moosewala

Earlier, his father Balkaur Singh had written to CM Bhagwant Mann demanding justice in the murder case. He blamed the government for his son’s death and demanded an inquiry done by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He had said, “Because of the failures of your government, my son Shubhdeep Singh has left us forever. Shubhdeep’s mother keeps asking me where is her son and when will he be back home. What should I tell her? I request you to do justice to my family.“

“The inquiry, in this case, should be done under a sitting judge of the Honourable High Court. The Government of Punjab should get support from CBI and NIA in the inquiry. Secondly, those officers should be held answerable who reviewed my son’s security and gave the order to withdraw it,” he added.

He concluded, “My son promoted Punjab across the world with his talent, but DGP connected his murder to a gang war. DGP Punjab should apologise for his statement.”

On May 29 this year, Sidhu Moosewala was killed in an attack in the Mansa village of Punjab. Unidentified attackers opened fire on Moosewala and his two companions. He was carried to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala,had approached the Patiala court fearing a ‘fake encounter’ by the Punjab Police in the matter. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSidhu Moosewala, Bhagwant Mann Sidhu Moosewala
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Waseem Ansari had become Ravi Sharma, booked for sexually exploiting and blackmailing minor girl

OpIndia Staff -

‘No coercive steps’: Punjab, Haryana HC stays FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh for ‘hurting sentiments’ of Christians

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Hijab row: Govt Pre-University College suspends 6 students for flouting rules, wearing hijab to class despite repeated warnings

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says CAA ‘against secular fabric of the nation’, will not be implemented in the state

OpIndia Staff -

One more Hindu dead as Islamic terrorists continue targeted killings, shooting two non-locals, Amit Shah chairs security meet with Ajit Doval, RAW chief

OpIndia Staff -

Producer Shailesh R Singh of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame announces new film ‘Setu’ with Vishal Chaturvedi, about the Sethusamudram Project

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Multiple FIRs in multiple cities against youth Nikhil Bhamre for allegedly defaming Sharad Pawar, moved around in different courts and police stations

OpIndia Staff -

BBC altered rape victim’s quote to prevent ‘misgendering’ Transgender attacker, ‘woke staff’ replaced ‘he/him’ with ‘they/them’

OpIndia Staff -

Srinagar Airport refutes rumours of exodus of Hindus after video of crowded terminal goes viral, says it is regular scene

OpIndia Staff -

India and Israel adopt vision statement to counter cross-border terrorism and boost Defence Cooperation during Israeli Defence Minister’s India visit

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,035FollowersFollow
26,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com