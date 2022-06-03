On Friday (June 3), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the father of deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala amidst protests by residents of his native village in the Manasa district of Punjab.

As per reports, a heavy security arrangement was made outside Moosewala’s house to avert any law and order situation. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, the locals were seen demonstrating against the visit of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Protests erupted outside Sidhu Moosewala’s house on Friday morning against the police and the state government. Locals were angered by the blockade done around the house. The police were accused of stopping the relatives from entering the home.

Punjab | Locals protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to the residence of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa



The family is cooperating with us and they are saying that they will meet the CM, says District Commissioner Mansa, Jaspreet Singh.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Banawali had reached the village before Mann but was stopped by an angry mob. Even though the AAP legislator apologised on behalf of the police, he was reportedly denied entry into Moosewala’s house.

Punjab | Gurpreet Singh Banawali, AAP MLA from Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa District faces protest from locals on his visit to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's residence in Mansa

Amidst tight security, Mann reached the residence of Sidhu Moosewala and consoled his grieving father, Balkaur Singh.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa

Citing sources, Republic TV had earlier reported that Bhagwant Mann’s plan to visit the Moosa village was postponed in light of the protests by the local resident. “Sources revealed that Mann put his plan on hold after the people of Moosa village strongly opposed his entry,” the report stated.

An official had informed, “The situation is peaceful. The situation is under control. The situation is sensitive as people are emotional. We have to respect everyone’s emotions. I am not authorized for this”. Reportedly, officials and police had tried to pacify the angry villagers and the singer’s family.

Demands made by the father of Sidhu Moosewala

Earlier, his father Balkaur Singh had written to CM Bhagwant Mann demanding justice in the murder case. He blamed the government for his son’s death and demanded an inquiry done by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He had said, “Because of the failures of your government, my son Shubhdeep Singh has left us forever. Shubhdeep’s mother keeps asking me where is her son and when will he be back home. What should I tell her? I request you to do justice to my family.“

“The inquiry, in this case, should be done under a sitting judge of the Honourable High Court. The Government of Punjab should get support from CBI and NIA in the inquiry. Secondly, those officers should be held answerable who reviewed my son’s security and gave the order to withdraw it,” he added.

This heartwrenching letter by #SidhuMoosewala father reflects the pain & anger of a family that lost their young talented son because of the credit-obsessed @AamAadmiParty leadership. Moosewala's father has put forth 3 demands-

1/n pic.twitter.com/ewFnV2GXRR — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 30, 2022

He concluded, “My son promoted Punjab across the world with his talent, but DGP connected his murder to a gang war. DGP Punjab should apologise for his statement.”

On May 29 this year, Sidhu Moosewala was killed in an attack in the Mansa village of Punjab. Unidentified attackers opened fire on Moosewala and his two companions. He was carried to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala,had approached the Patiala court fearing a ‘fake encounter’ by the Punjab Police in the matter.