On May 29, new CCTV footage revealed that two cars were tailing Punjabi rapper/singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s vehicle moments before he was shot dead in district Mansa. In the video, 23-seconds after Moosewala’s vehicle made a turn, two white vehicles, one SUV and one Sedan were seen.

2 cars tailed Sidhu Moose Wala’s vehicle moments before he was shot dead, CCTV footage shows



A three-member SIT, including SP investigation Mansa and Bathinda and CIA in-charge Mansa, has been formed to probe the killing



Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IGP Faridkot Range, said in a statement, “The attackers have left their car. Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon. SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits. We’ve got some important leads.”

DGP VK Bhawra said, “Prima Facie it seems an inter-gang rivalry case. One of his managers, Shagan Preet, was named in the Vicky Maddu Khera murder case. Shagan has fled to Australia. In reaction to that murder case, this incident has happened. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder.”

He added, “After leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was brought dead.”

DGP Bhawra added that Moosewala had two commandos assigned by Punjab Police and a personal bulletproof car that he did not take along with him.

He added, “On the orders of the CM, IG range has been directed to form an SIT. Three weapons were used. SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda deployed there. ADG law & order has mobilised additional forces.”

Additional security has been deployed at Moosewala’s house. Reports have revealed that AN 94 assault rifle was used in the murder.

AAP had revealed Moosewala’s security was removed

On May 28, in a social media post, Aam Aadmi Party boasted about removing the security of 424 prominent personalities in the state. Interestingly, in the post, only Moosewala was named. The post read, “A big action on VIP culture in Punjab. Security of 424 people including Akal Takht Jathedar, Dera Heads, ADGP, Singer Moosewala reduced.” Just a day after the announcement, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead.

Murder of Sidhu Moosewala

On May 29, controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle in district Mansa, Punjab. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Goldy Brar of Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang member, but Police did not take any action against him. They also threatened that murder of Moosewala was not the end and that others involved in the Vicky Maddu Khera murder case will face a similar fate.