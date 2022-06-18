Days after violent protests broke out in different parts of India over the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Gandhi dynasts have warned that it could end up like the ‘farm laws’.

In a tweet on Saturday (June 18), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi remarked, “For the past 8 years, the BJP has insulted the values behind the concept of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.” He claimed that he had pre-empted the rollback of the farm laws.

While taking potshots at Veer Savarkar, he dubbed the Indian Prime Minister as ‘Maafi Veer.’ Rahul Gandhi added, “In the same breadth, PM Modi will have to apologise to the youth of this country and withdraw the Agnipath scheme.”

Similarly, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra resorted to fear-mongering and creating hysteria among the armed force aspirants.

She claimed, “Try to understand the pain of the youth from rural areas, who are preparing for recruitment in the Indian army. There has been no recruitment for the past 3 years.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further alleged, “The youth are in a state of despair. They have bruised their feet in preparing for armed force recruitment. They are waiting for the results of Air Force. The government has snatched their admission, rank, pension and recruitment.”

Journalist Pallavi Ghosh informed that on Sunday (June 19), the Congress party will conduct a satyagraha against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

From the tweet of Rahul Gandhi, it becomes clear that the Congress party is going to hold the government to ransom so as to compel it to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. During the farmers protest, the country witnessed the extensive use of street power by the ‘farmer protestors’ that forced the Indian government to roll back the farm laws.

Given that no Congress leader has so far condemned the orgy of violence that has taken place in the garb of protests, it is evident that the party is hopeful that the street power of the protestors will again put the government under the spotlight.

With no fresh narrative to offer to the Indian citizens, the Gandhi siblings are banking on the Agnipath recruitment violence to revive their dwindling political relevance and reclaim their party’s hegemony as a principal opposition party.

The benefits of the Agnipath scheme

One of the grievances of the armed force aspirants is that only 25% of the Agniveers, recruited under the new scheme, will get the opportunity to continue for a full term. Many have also cried foul over the lack of pensionary benefits.

The early exit option for Agniveers will leave them with a SevaNidhi fund of ₹11.71 lakh and the ability to start a new career, get priority selection in police services, government agencies, and PSUs.

Apart from that, Agniveers will also get a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces. During the period of service, the recruits will learn various military skills, including discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism.

Although around 25% of the recruited Agniveers will be enrolled in Armed Forces as regular cadres post the four-year service, all candidates can apply on a volunteer basis to enrol in the regular cadre.

In association with IGNOU, the Armed Forces will provide graduation degrees to Agniveers that will help them if they want to go for higher studies after completion of four years of service.