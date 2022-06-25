On Saturday, the Shiv Sena workers supporting the party’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde gathered on the streets of Thane in protest against CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut. The workers criticized Uddhav Thackeray for stepping far away from the policy of Hindutva and the ideologies of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

According to a video that was released by TV9 Bharatvarsh, the Shiv Sena workers gathered in Thane which is the stronghold of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and raised slogans against CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut. They blamed Sanjay Raut for creating a divide in the party.

Sanjay Raut Bha*wa Hai :- Thane Shivsena Workers 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/fDCK388nXh — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 25, 2022

“Shinde saab Shiv Sena abhi tak nahi chode hai. Vo akhri dam tak Shiv Sena me rahenge. Sanjay Raut ki vajah se hi Shiv Sena me itni badi fut ho gai hai. Sanjay Raut Gaddar hai, Bhawa hai Bhawa. (Shinde is a part of Shiv Sena and he’ll remain in Shiv Sena forever. It is Sanjay Raut who has created a divide in the party. He is the traitor. Abuses)”, the Shiv Sena workers supporting Shinde in his decision said on June 25.

They also added that they were not only Shiv Sena workers but they belonged to Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray. They reiterated the initial statements made by Shinde that Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray was different than what was established by supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and abused Raut for creating a divide in the party.

It is important to note that the Thane District Administration on Saturday imposed restrictions under section 144 of CrPC in the district, under which it has disallowed any kind of political procession till June 30. The administration has also banned the carrying of sticks, or any kind of arms and also the burning of posters and effigies. This is probably after a video that went viral on social media showed some people attacking the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Thane district, and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai city. — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Reports mention that notices have been sent to 16 rebel MLAs and the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has asked them to appear in person in a matter of a petition filed by the Sena seeking their disqualification. Also, the MVA government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including Eknath Shinde.

Shinde who is in Guwahati at present called the action a ‘political vendetta’ and wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. In the letter that was signed by 16 MLAs, Shinde stated that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil refused to accept the claims made by Shinde regarding the protection. “There have been on orders issues either by the CM or the Home Ministry to withdraw the security of any MLA. Allegations being leveled to this effect are mischievous and false,” Patil said on June 25.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kesarkar speaking on behalf of the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, said that the MLAs are still a part of the Shiv Sena and would be setting up a separate block of the party. “We are not going to merge with anyone. We will be setting up a separate block of the party. I have always told the CM that the Sena needs to be with the BJP. The synergy between a BJP Prime Minister and the state CM is important for the development of the state.”

Responding to this CM Thackeray stated that the rebels can do whatever they want except using the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. To note, Shiv Sena workers have been executing violent protests in the state of Maharashtra against the rebel Shiv Sena leaders. They vandalized the offices of Shiv Sena leaders like Mangesh Kudalkar and Sada Sarvankar who are in Guwahati. Also, today Shiv Sena workers in Pune ransacked the office of Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant, who is among the rebel MLAs currently camping in Guwahati.

Reportedly, supporters of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde also gathered outside his house in Louis Wadi, Thane, and expressed their solidarity with the leader.