Singer KK passed away on Tuesday night, hours after performing at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead, hospital sources said.

According to the reports, the veteran singer fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after performing at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He reportedly died of a heart attack.

His death took Bollywood and the country by shock, with many actors and notable personalities expressing grief and tweeting condolences on his untimely demise.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the singer’s family and fans. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

“Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti,” actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag too conveyed condolences to the singer’s family and friends.

KK, known for his romantic scores and mellifluous voice, had sung songs like ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’, which went on to become blockbuster hits during the late 1990s, often heard and played during school and college farewells and annual cultural events.

He debut in Bollywood with ‘Pal’, which was critically acclaimed and built his reputation as an ace singer. In the early 2000s, he became a widely popular name in the playback singing firmament, delivering one hit after another.

KK was a versatile singer, with his songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.