Singer Sona Mohapatra has opened up about the abuse she faced at the hands of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s fans after she called out the ‘misogynist’ comments made by Salman Khan. During an interview ahead of the release of her documentary Shut Up Sona on Zee5, the singer talked about receiving death and rape threats online, and even having shit delivered to her office in lunchboxes.

During the interview to Etimes, Mohapatra said, “The hideous horrible trolling including death threats and literally shit coming in dabbas into my studio because I had called out Salman Khan for his misogynistic statements and that had gone viral. And that was a two-month long process where finally, the Minister of Women and Child Development had to put out a story where she said that we are launching a hashtag called ‘I am being trolled’ for better safety of women and children online because Sona Mohapatra has been facing vicious threats.”

Further, she added, “It was horrible and then we realised it was a consolidated digital army that was not necessarily just made up of fans. It further scared away women from being online. It was premeditated. There were a lot of paid bots that were in this whole game.”

She also revealed that her picture was morphed on porn websites during the course of this trolling attack on her.

When Sona Mohapatra called out Salman Khan

Mohapatra has called out Salman Khan on more than one occasion. In 2016, during the promotion of his film ‘Sultan’, the Bollywood star said that he felt like a ‘raped woman’ after the grueling shoot for the film. His father Salim Khan had even issued an apology for that comment.

Reacting to Salman’s comment, Sona Mohapatra said, “Women thrashed, people run over, wildlife massacred, and yet #hero of the nation. ‘Unfair’. India is full of such supporters. Heard that Salman tried to retract his statement after saying it indicating some self-awareness of how wrong it was. Saying sorry won’t hurt. The dear idol of millions, Getting your father to say sorry every day isn’t good enough. Teach your fans something good for a change?#India.”

Later, in 2019, Salman Khan was again in the crosshairs of Mohapatra when Priyanka Chopra left Salman’s film ‘Bharat’ to marry Nick Jonas. Following her decision, Salman said, “Usually people leave their husbands for this.” Taking umbrage at his remarks, Mohapatra said, “@priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with and more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

Now, Sona Mohapatra is opening up about the incidents of severe trolling she faced after making those remarks in her documentary, which will start streaming on Zee5 from 1st of July.