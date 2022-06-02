Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated herself. The Congress party has informed about the same on Twitter today. The news of the Congress chief contracting the virus has come 6 days before she is supposed to appear before the Enforcement Department for questioning in the National Herald scam. The department summoned the Gandhi scions for questioning on June 8.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid – 19.



We wish for her speedy recovery and good health. — Congress (@INCIndia) June 2, 2022

Sonia Gandhi, according to Congressman Randeep Singh Surjewala, has held a series of meetings with leaders and activists in the recent week and on Wednesday she tested Covid-19 positive.

“Some of those tested positive Covid. Last evening, Sonia Gandhi got mild fever. She tested Covid positive and has isolated herself. Medical consultation has happened and she is recovering,” he said.

It is notable that the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case. it was reported that Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED on June 8. Interestingly, Rahul was initially asked to appear on June 2, Thursday, but he had sought a postponement of the date as he would be abroad till June 5.

However, the party is maintaining that Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED as scheduled. Randeep Surjewala said, “As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is.” he further informed that the Congress chief has developed mild fever and some symptoms, has isolated herself, and she has been given requisite medical attention.

ED will record statements of both under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The summons has elicited sharp reactions from the Congress party, which has alleged that the case was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

National Herald Scam

The National Herald scam is one of the most notable legal cases in Indian history, as the Gandhis are directly accused. The Mother-Son duo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, along with their aides – Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra and Sam Pithroda are alleged to have been involved in massive ‘cheating and breach of trust’ in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). Assets worth crores of rupees had been allegedly transferred for purposes other than originally intended for a paltry sum. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got unconditional bail in December 2015.