Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomeFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-CheckAAP, Congress and several others share manipulated media to mock PM Modi during farewell...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaFact-Check
Updated:

AAP, Congress and several others share manipulated media to mock PM Modi during farewell of outgoing President, Ramnath Kovind

An edited clip, taken out of context, is made viral by the usual suspects, propagandists to claim that PM Modi insulted the outgoing President Ramnath Kovind during his farewell ceremony.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders share edited clip to mock PM Modi during farewell of President Kovind
PM Modi greeting President Kovind. (Image: Sansad TV)
35

Trimmed video footage of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s farewell event was circulated by a number of people, including top leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, to make a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was shared by several leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from AAP stating that PM Modi disrespected President Kovind.

Sanjay Singh conveyed through the video that PM Modi is disrespecting President Kovind as his term is over now. It should be noted that Sanjay Singh has a lengthy record of peddling fake news and sharing clipped footage. Recently, he spread fake news by saying that caste is being used as a factor in army recruitment for the first time in history. In January, Sanjay Singh shared another clipped video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on which he was exposed by netizens.

Another AAP spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra shared the same video stating that PM Modi disrespected President Kovind.

All India Parisangh, an organisation led by Congress leader Udit Raj shared the video making casteist remarks. Their post reads, “Modi Ji doesn’t even take salutations to the Dalit President.”

Another Congress spokesperson Vipin Yadav propagated the same video through his Twitter handle.

Congress MLA from Uttar Pradesh Virendra Chaudhary also shared the clipped video labelling PM Modi as ‘Camerajeevi.’

The video clip that has been shared by the Congress and AAP leaders is a trimmed one intended to defame the Prime Minister by showing him disrespecting the outgoing president. The trimmed video has been taken from the farewell event organised for retiring President Kovind who was greeting guests at the function. Here is the official video of the function.

It can be seen in the video that there is no point where PM Modi ignores President Kovind. Instead, he greets him with fervour as president Kovind approaches him. Soon after greeting PM Modi, President Kovind can be seen speaking to someone standing in a row behind PM Modi. Around that time, PM Modi looks towards his right when the clipped video was taken.

After that, PM Modi along with officials and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu join President Kovind on the way outside the Central Hall of the parliament.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmodi ramnath kovind, ramnath kovind,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amnesty indulged in 47 NGO-like activities using foreign funds without FCRA clearance, fanned 1984 Sikh massacre during 2017 elections, ED says

OpIndia Staff -
ED further noted that the aim of AIIPL was to generate public outrage using media pressure and build pressure on political parties. They used media, TV and radio along with RTI to mobilise public support for its campaigns.
Sports

Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins silver medal at World Athletics Championships

OpIndia Staff -
Neeraj Chopra had won the maiden gold for Indian athletics in Tokyo Olympics last year. After shooter Abhivan Bindra, who had won gold in 2008 in Beijing Olympics, Neeraj was the second Indian to win an individual gold in the games.

Amritsar airport security nabs passenger Md Danish for molesting IndiGo air hostess

WHO declares monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency 

‘Had Partha Chatterjee entered BJP washing machine, ED would not have arrested him’: TMC after the minister’s arrest in recruitment scam

TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in SSC recruitment scam case, has an air-conditioned flat only for his dogs

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,882FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com