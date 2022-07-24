Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders share edited clip to mock PM Modi during farewell of President Kovind

Trimmed video footage of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s farewell event was circulated by a number of people, including top leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, to make a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was shared by several leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from AAP stating that PM Modi disrespected President Kovind.

ऐसा अपमान Very Sorry Sir

ये लोग ऐसे ही हैं, आपका कार्यकाल ख़त्म अब आपकी तरफ़ देखेंगे भी नही। pic.twitter.com/xaGIOkuyDM — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 24, 2022

Sanjay Singh conveyed through the video that PM Modi is disrespecting President Kovind as his term is over now. It should be noted that Sanjay Singh has a lengthy record of peddling fake news and sharing clipped footage. Recently, he spread fake news by saying that caste is being used as a factor in army recruitment for the first time in history. In January, Sanjay Singh shared another clipped video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on which he was exposed by netizens.

Another AAP spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra shared the same video stating that PM Modi disrespected President Kovind.

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद जी का जिस प्रकार प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी ने अपमान किया है, वह आश्चर्य पैदा नहीं करता.



मोदी जी इसके पहले आडवाणी जी और अन्य वरिष्ठ भाजपाइयों के साथ ऐसा कर चुके हैं.



अब देखना यह है कि निकट भविष्य में इस लिस्ट में भाजपा के किस नेता का नम्बर आता है. Fingers crossed. — Sarvesh Mishra (@SarveshMishra_) July 24, 2022

All India Parisangh, an organisation led by Congress leader Udit Raj shared the video making casteist remarks. Their post reads, “Modi Ji doesn’t even take salutations to the Dalit President.”

Another Congress spokesperson Vipin Yadav propagated the same video through his Twitter handle.

Congress MLA from Uttar Pradesh Virendra Chaudhary also shared the clipped video labelling PM Modi as ‘Camerajeevi.’

The video clip that has been shared by the Congress and AAP leaders is a trimmed one intended to defame the Prime Minister by showing him disrespecting the outgoing president. The trimmed video has been taken from the farewell event organised for retiring President Kovind who was greeting guests at the function. Here is the official video of the function.

It can be seen in the video that there is no point where PM Modi ignores President Kovind. Instead, he greets him with fervour as president Kovind approaches him. Soon after greeting PM Modi, President Kovind can be seen speaking to someone standing in a row behind PM Modi. Around that time, PM Modi looks towards his right when the clipped video was taken.

After that, PM Modi along with officials and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu join President Kovind on the way outside the Central Hall of the parliament.