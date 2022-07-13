Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Agra: Gangster escapes police custody after his accomplices attack police with bricks in district court

Four miscreants attacked a team of police officials and rescued gangster Vinay Shrotia from a district court in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The criminals pulled off the plan by using brickbats, causing embarrassment for the police and law enforcement officials in Agra.

Agra: Miscreants attack police, free Gangster from district court
Agra District Court.
36

According to reports, four miscreants attacked the police and took away gangster Vinay Shrotia, whom the police had taken to court in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. This incident also resulted in the injury of a policeman.

According to the information received so far, the miscreants who attacked are from the Firozabad district. Numerous police teams have reportedly been dispatched to Firozabad, according to reports. It is significant that the accused Vinay was charged by the Barhan police station under Gangster Act. In this case, just as the police arrived on the premises of the Agra court to produce him before the magistrate, the assailants ambushed and snatched him away.

The miscreants pulled out this brazen crime using just bricks, which is embarrassing for the police and the new SSP in the Agra district. The cops have currently barricaded the entire area. According to reports, the miscreants were already present inside the court premises. When gangster Vinay and the police arrived on the premises, the assailants attacked them with bricks. A soldier was injured in this attack and was sent to the hospital for treatment. He has suffered a head injury.

More than 30 criminal cases have been filed against the gangster Vinay Shrotia aka Vinay Sharma, who was freed by his accomplices; around 30 cases have been filed against him in the districts of Firozabad, Agra, and Etah. This includes heinous crimes like dacoity, attempt to murder and kidnapping.

