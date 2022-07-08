Friday, July 8, 2022
Alt News’ Mohammad Zubair gets interim bail for 5 days in Hindu saints defamation case in UP, to remain in judicial custody in Delhi

Zubair will remain in police custody as the bail has only been granted in the FIR dated 1 June 2022 in the Sitapur case. The court has granted him relief for 5 days and has ordered that he will not be leaving the jurisdiction of the "Delhi Magistrate" and will not post anything on Twitter.

Mohammad Zubair gets interim bail for 5 days in UP case, to remain in judicial custody in Delhi case
72

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder and propagandist Mohammed Zubair in a case filed in the Sitapur District of Uttar Pradesh. Zubair petitioned the Supreme Court challenging a lawsuit filed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district over a tweet in which he referred to Hindu seers as “hate mongers.”

However, Zubair will remain in police custody as the bail has only been granted in the FIR dated 1 June 2022. The court has granted him relief for 5 days and has ordered that he will not be leaving the jurisdiction of the “Delhi Magistrate” and will not post anything on Twitter. The court has also ordered that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bangalore or anywhere else.

Arguing for Zubair, his counsel Colin Gonsalves argued in the court that Zubair is the one who captures hate speech and he has been put in jail. To which, the Solicitor General, appearing from the side of the state, stated that his tweets led to a law and order situation and that it is an irony that he runs a fact-checker website.

SG mentioned that he has suppressed information to his advantage. He stated that an earlier application for bail was rejected by the Sitapur court and that was not before the bench during the hearing. The order of a Delhi court rejecting his bail and granting remand was also not presented before this court.

SG also mentioned that there is a money angle associated with him and that his involvement is being probed. SG explicitly pointed out before the court that a single tweet is not in question and that “his overall conduct is being investigated.” The case was heard by a bench of justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.

On June 1, Khairabad Police of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for using derogatory language against Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, Rashtriya Sanrakshak of Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena along with Yati Narsinghanand and Swami Anand Swaroop. The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Bhagwan Sharan, district head of Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena, under sections 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Sitapur court in Uttar Pradesh rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founder and propagandist Mohammed Zubair on Thursday 7th July 2022. Judge Abhinav Srivastava denied the bail on the grounds that the accused may influence witnesses or commit similar new crimes. It was observed that the case was serious in nature and non-bailable, therefore he could not be released on bail.

