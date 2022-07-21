Thursday, July 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTwo days after drinking polluted water from holy river Kali Bein, Punjab CM Bhagwant...
News Reports
Updated:

Two days after drinking polluted water from holy river Kali Bein, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ends up in hospital with stomach pain, discharged later

Mann was offered a glass of water from the rivulet, and in an attempt to show that the water is clean enough to be fit for human consumption, he drank it directly

OpIndia Staff
Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann drank the polluted water from kali bein (Image source: Indian Express)
64

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning after complaining about abdominal pain. Mann complained about pain in his stomach, and after diagnosis, the doctors said the Punjab CM is suffering from an infection.

Bhagwant Mann complained of severe pain in his stomach on Tuesday night at his Chandigarh residence. From there, he was airlifted to Delhi urgently and admitted to the hospital. After spending a day at the hospital, Mann was discharged on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by his newly-wed wife at the time of discharge.

Earlier, on July 17, the Punjab CM had visited Sultanpurlodhi where he drank polluted sewage water directly from the Kali Bein rivulet. At the 22nd Bein kar sewa cleanliness function, Mann was offered a glass of water from the rivulet, and in an attempt to show that the water is clean enough to be fit for human consumption, he drank it directly.

Later on, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kaura mentioned to the media persons that the sewage water from many towns and villages on the banks of Bein flows into it. He added that he was not present on the spot to advise the CM not to drink it.

Two days later, on Tuesday night, Mann had to be rushed to a Delhi hospital after he suffered from severe stomach pain and the doctors found an infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,704FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com