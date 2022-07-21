Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning after complaining about abdominal pain. Mann complained about pain in his stomach, and after diagnosis, the doctors said the Punjab CM is suffering from an infection.

Bhagwant Mann complained of severe pain in his stomach on Tuesday night at his Chandigarh residence. From there, he was airlifted to Delhi urgently and admitted to the hospital. After spending a day at the hospital, Mann was discharged on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by his newly-wed wife at the time of discharge.

Earlier, on July 17, the Punjab CM had visited Sultanpurlodhi where he drank polluted sewage water directly from the Kali Bein rivulet. At the 22nd Bein kar sewa cleanliness function, Mann was offered a glass of water from the rivulet, and in an attempt to show that the water is clean enough to be fit for human consumption, he drank it directly.

Later on, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kaura mentioned to the media persons that the sewage water from many towns and villages on the banks of Bein flows into it. He added that he was not present on the spot to advise the CM not to drink it.

Two days later, on Tuesday night, Mann had to be rushed to a Delhi hospital after he suffered from severe stomach pain and the doctors found an infection.