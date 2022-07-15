A day after the 2 individuals were arrested for indulging in anti-India activities, the Bihar Police revealed on Friday that one more accused named Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir was arrested in Patna in the Bihar terror module case. Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon confirming the arrest said that the accused is a resident of Phulwarisharif and was associated with the Ghazwa-e-Hind group.

SSP MS Dhillon also added that Tahir worked in Dubai from 2006-2020. “We intercepted phone number & found anti-national content. The arrested person made 2 WhatsApp groups that were created through a Pakistan number and he was made admin. It had many people from gulf countries. Another group was made in January and had Bangladeshi people”, he added on July 15.

Further giving the details, the SSP said that the claimed groups were distributing anti-national content and instigating people along with pro-terrorism posts related to Kashmir. “They had plans to join the direct jihad in 2023”, SSP Dhillon said. Yesterday, the Police revealed to have busted a terror module that planned to attack the event that witnessed the presence of PM Modi on July 12.

The Police arrested 2 individuals identified as Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez who had trained around 26 people for creating violence at PM Modi’s event in Patna on Tuesday. According to the reports, the Bihar Police busted the terror module on the evening of July 11 and arrested two accused, one of whom is a former police officer from Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the other is named Athar Parvez who is a former SIMI member and currently is a member of PFI and its political arm SDPI.

Reports mention that the two accused Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez had trained around 26 people for the terror mission and had taught them to use guns, swords, and knives. Bihar Police also discovered during the inquiry that Parvez was in frequent contact with members of many abroad organizations and was seeking foreign funding to carry out anti-India operations. Suspected terrorist training had also begun in Phulwari Sharif 15 days before PM Modi’s visit. An FIR has been filed against 26 individuals.

Pertinently, one of the documents named ‘India vision 2047’ that was recovered by the Bihar Police on July 11 talks about ‘subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory. According to the Police, the document is very objectionable and talks about the ‘rule of Islam in India’. “PFI sure that even if 10% of whole Muslim population gather behind it, PFI will conquer frightened majority group and restore the glory,” Kumar continued, quoting an excerpt from an eight-page lengthy paper titled ‘India Vision 2047’.

So far, the Police have arrested three Islamists named Md Jalaluddin, Athar Parvez, and Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir for planning anti-India activities in Patna. The case has however been registered against 26 people. The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused. The investigations are underway.