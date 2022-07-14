Thursday, July 14, 2022
Bihar: PFI trained local Muslims in arms with a goal to subjugate ‘coward Hindus’ by 2047, ex-police officer Md Jallauddin and ex-SIMI member involved

In what seems like an elaborate operation, the 2 arrested accused had reportedly brought in people over the last 2 months from all over India. Hotel rooms and travel tickets were booked under fake names for these people. On July 6 and 7, Jallauddin and Parvez trained a large group of locals on how to use swords and knives and instigated them with religiously violent statements.

OpIndia Staff
PFI's 'India Vision 2047' document shows a plan to launch an armed strike against India with Indian Muslims helped by Islamic nations
Popular Front of India, representational image(Photo Credits: India Today)
40

The Bihar Police has made a shocking revelation after a recent crackdown on a secret PFI operation in the state. In a press conference, ASP Manish Kumar from Patna’s Phulwari Sharif stated that 2 individuals have been arrested for indulging in anti-India activities.

One of the arrested persons is a former police officer from Jharkhand named Md Jallauddin, and the other is named Athar Parvez who is a former SIMI member and currently is a member of PFI and its political arm SDPI. ASP Manish Kumar informed that Parvez’s younger brother is a convicted terrorist who was jailed in 2001-02 for involvement in a bomb blast case.

In what seems like an elaborate operation, the 2 arrested accused had reportedly brought in people over the last 2 months from all over India. Hotel rooms and travel tickets were booked under fake names for these people. On July 6 and 7, Jallauddin and Parvez trained a large group of locals how to use swords and knives under the pretext of martial arts training. They also instigated the crowd with religiously violent statements.

The police have added that they have CCTV evidence and multiple witness statements.

PFI plans to launch armed conflict against India with help from Islamic nations like Turkey

The police have also unearthed an 8-page document which underlines the PFI goal for the years ahead. In the document named ‘India Vision 2047’, the PFI has circulated internally among its cadre that they aim to completely dominate the ‘coward Hindus’ and subjugate them and this goal will be achievable even with 10% of Muslims rallying behind PFI.

They have also mentioned that they plan to launch a full-fledged armed uprising against the Indian State with the help of their trained cadre and with the help of Islamic countries like Turkey. They have also appealed to other Islamic countries for help to bring the Indian State and the majority Hindus ‘to their knees’.

The police have also added that Parvez and the ex-police officer named Jalluuddin have raised funds worth lakhs for this recent endeavour.

A similar operation was busted in Telangana earlier this month

It is notable here that the Telangana police had recently busted a similar operation in Nizamabad and had arrested some PFI individuals who were training local Muslims in weapons to engage in violence. The 3 arrested individuals were named Shaik Shadullah (40), Mohammad Imran (22) and Mohammad Abdul Mobin (27).

They were residing in Nizamabad while posing as small-time labourers like wielding mechanics, but their prime objective was to identify gullible Muslim youths, radicalise them with Sharia law, and then recruit them for anti-national activities, according to Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju.

One of the accused admitted to the police during questioning that the PFI was seeking to indoctrinate the local Muslim youths with Sharia law and Islamic fundamentalism in order to recruit them into anti-national activities. He also admitted that the group had been conducting workshops to teach Muslims how to use deadly weapons and martial arts with the primary goal of recruiting them to wage jihad in the state.

It is notable here that the Islamic organisation PFI has been found to be involved in a number of anti-India activities often manifested as violence and hostility towards the Hindu communities and the government. From Shaheen Bagh anti-India protests, anti-CAA riots, and Bengaluru riots in 2020 to recent riots in several cities of India, PFI’s footprint has been everywhere. A number of reports have emerged showing that after the radical Islamic organisation SIMI was banned, most of its members have assimilated into the PFI.

