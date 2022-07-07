As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from his post amidst heavy pressure from within his party, Islamists and Congress sympathizers in India started rejoicing and blaming Boris Johnson’s JCB ride, while he was on his tour to India, for the collapse of his government. JCB is a company popularly known for manufacturing earth digging equipment, and one of their products, bulldozers, has become very popular in Indian politics off late.

It is notable that Boris Johnson’s JCB ride actually has nothing to do with him stepping down as the PM of the United Kingdom. It is just that he took a JCB ride while inaugurating a factory of the British company in Vadodara in April 2022 while he was on tour to India. The Islamists, Congress sympathizers, and political opponents of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath looked at it as a gesture of support for the action initiated against illegal structures by the BJP-ruled states, especially Uttar Pradesh, against the criminals.

Boris Johnson, in fact, is forced to resign over his appointment of Chris Pincher as the deputy chief whip of the party. The deputy chief whip had to step down after allegations that he groped two male colleagues at a London club in an inebriated state. Following this development, multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced against Pincher. Boris Johnson appointed him as the deputy chief whip despite knowing about these allegations back in February. The party MPs said that they could no longer support a leader who lied blatantly while appointing Pincher.

Besides, Boris Johnson was already under pressure due to his parties during the Covid lockdowns. However, Islamists and Congress sympathizers in India took no time to blame his visit to a British company’s factory JCB for the collapse of the government and started ranting on Twitter.

A Rahul Gandhi fan and political commentator Sanjukta Basu tweeted, “Thank you Britain for showing what happens when you come to India to show your bulldozer solidarity with India’s bulldozer babas. You get bulldozed.”

Thank you Britain for showing what happens when you come to India to show your #Bulldozer solidarity with the India’s bulldozer babas. You get bulldozed. #BorisJohnsonOut #BorisJohnson #bulldozerpolitics #BorisOut — Sanjukta Basu ✍️ (@sanjukta) July 7, 2022

Financial Fraud-accused and alleged journalist Rana Ayyub couldn’t control her glee either and tweeted, “Boris Johnson endorsed JCB when he came to India.”

Boris Johnson saheb ne hindustan aakar JCB ka endorsement kiya tha. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 6, 2022

Another self-proclaimed liberal secular Congress sympathizer posted from his Twitter handle @rkhuria2, “Stupid decision to promote Yogi’s JCB cost him his job.”

#BorisJohnson



Stupid decision to promote Yogi’s JCB cost him his job. pic.twitter.com/FFGjVl94hZ — rkhuria2 (@rkhuria2) July 7, 2022

Another Twitter user Abhik Sen tweeted, “We can’t say fuck our Guy, but Fuckin hell we can say Fuck Boris! Fuck you and your JCB celebration! Fuck you!”

We can’t say fuck our Guy, but Fuckin hell we can say Fuck Boris! Fuck you and your JCB celebration! Fuck you! #BorisJohnson — Abhik🇮🇳 (@sen_abhik) July 7, 2022

Twitter user Syed Hassan Kazim posted, “The arrogance of every autocrat and tyrant is bulldozed, one day or the other. Go to hell Boris Johnson. Others like you or even worse than will surely follow you, their arrogance too will come under the wheels of JCB. Just remember whom did you meet a few days ago.”

The arrogance of every autocrat and tyrant is bulldozed, one day or the other. Go to hell #BorisJohnson others like you or even worse than will surely follow you, their arrogance to will come under the wheels of #JCB. Just remember whom did you meet a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/LiTB5y8h8r — Syed Hassan Kazim سید حسن کاظم (@kazimtweets) July 7, 2022

Another NDTV enthusiast, Twitter user @IdlyVadaa posted, “No one can escape the natural justice. Boris Johnson.” With this tweet, an article by propagandist channel NDTV criticizing Boris Johnson’s JCB ride was attached.

A self-proclaimed ‘Aandolanjeevi’ Suman Sen tweeted, “JCB & Bulldozers didn’t work in England. They won’t work in our country too. Boris Johnson resigns. Modi will too.”

JCB & Bulldozers didn’t work in England.

They won’t work in our country too.#BorisJohnson resigns

Modi will too. — Suman সুমন #Andolanjeevi #SaabYaadRakhaJayega (@sumonseng) July 7, 2022

Another Twitter user Ranjan Pratap Singh posted, “When Boris Johnson came to India, he had inaugurated the factory of JCB but he had forgotten that one day he himself could become a victim of “Karma” and now the same thing happened.”

When Boris Johnson came to India, he had inaugurated the factory of JCB but he had forgotten that one day he himself could become a victim of “Karma” and now the same thing happened. https://t.co/1fw1hLISF9 — Ranjan Pratap Singh (@flywithranjan) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson is likely to address the people of the UK today evening announcing his resignation. Unfortunately for people rejoicing over Johnson’s resignation, the two front-runners to take his place are Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel, both of whom are unlikely to show any kind of support for their standard anti-India or anti-Modi propaganda. So those seeking any kind of defeat for Narendra Modi in the political developments in UK, are likely to be left disappointed once the new PM is appointed.