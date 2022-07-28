On Thursday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took a jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio after the Hollywood actor and ‘environmentalist’ wrote a Twitter post commenting on deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon forest. According to the actor, the region had faced an onslaught of illegal deforestation over the last 3 years.

“How extensive is deforestation in Amazonia, one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife?”, he pondered while he shared a map showcasing illegal deforestation in the Amazon forest. Responding to the tweet, the Brazilian President shared his sarcasm and said that the actor cum environmentalist could become his best electoral cable.

“You again, Leo? This way, you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil!”, the President tweeted. He called out the actor for owning a yacht (the actor also travels in private jets) while lecturing the world over deforestation. “I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before lecturing the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the entire world but never yourselves, so I will let you off the hook”, his tweet read.

Educating Leonardo DiCaprio on the steps taken by his government, Bolsonaro said that Brazil preserves more than 80% of its native vegetation and that they have the cleanest energy among G20 nations. He also mentioned that Brazil has pledged to stop illegal deforestation by 2028, while most other countries have kept 2030 as the target. Bolsonaro also implied that DiCaprio is being paid for this ‘role’ that he is playing pretending to be concerned for the Amazon forest.

To note, this is not the first time that the duo has clashed with each other. Earlier in April this year, DiCaprio posted a tweet saying, “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all, and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet”. Slamming the actor, the Brazilian President had then said, “Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest”. Also, in 2019, Bolsonaro accused the actor of giving money to set the Amazon on fire and slammed the actor for using a 2003 picture to show Brazil in 2019.

Brazilian President had also reacted strongly to Mark Ruffalo’s recent criticism of him, as the ‘Hulk’ claimed that the leader didn’t ‘respect democracy. “Dear Mark Ruffles, calm down! I’m sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it’s nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize: “AHGFRR”. Read it and you’ll find out I’m not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil’s rule of law”, the President had tweeted.

According to reports, the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has elevated since Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. He is said to have undermined environmental safeguards, claiming that they impede economic growth and thereby poverty reduction in the Amazon region. Brazil is due to go to the polls in October this year.