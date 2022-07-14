Delhi court adjourns the decision on the bail plea by Sharjeel Imam, next hearing on July 20

On Thursday 14th July 2022, a Delhi court deferred the bail decision of Sharjeel Imam in the ongoing sedition case against him. The prosecution has sought time to file its written reply in the case. The next hearing of the case will be on July 20.

The Delhi court has also asked the jail authorities to submit the CCTV footage of the cell in which the accused ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam is lodged. The court has also asked that the duty register of the Jail Sevadar be presented in the court. These instructions by the court have come after the accused alleged that he was assaulted in jail and was also called a terrorist.

The accused Imam is the alleged mastermind behind the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. Former JNU student and Islamist Sharjeel Imam is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in orchestrating the riots in the national capital Delhi in February 2020. The FIR was initially registered for the offenses punishable under sections 124A (punishment for sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC and later section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was added.

Sharjeel Imam was instructed by the Supreme Court to go to lower courts. He then moved to the Delhi High Court for bail. The Delhi High Court directed him to the lower court.