On July 11, during the hearing of a petition filed by Professor Sabiha Hussain, director of the Sarojini Naidu Centre that comes under Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi High Court observed that the University could not use Court’s shield to get money from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for salary payments. Hussain filed a petition in Delhi High Court and sought directions for JMI to get her salary.

A Division Bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the plea submitted by JMI seeking direction for the UGC to release funds for Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women Studies. The Court noted that the plea submitted by Jamia was nothing but an attempt to avoid orders passed by the High Court previously.

In its plea, JMI argued that the University could not pay Hussain’s salary as UGC did not provide the necessary funds via a regular budget or through the ‘Development of Women Studies in Indian Universities’ scheme. JMI requested the Court to direct the Commission to release funds of about Rs 6 crores.

When the Court questioned if the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and other officials got their salaries, the University’s advocate said they were paid. CJ Sharma said if the University can either sell its properties to pay the salary to the professor or the VC and Registrar should forego their salaries so that the professor can be paid first.

Notably, in the last hearing, Jamia had categorically stated that the University would clear Hussain’s dues and she would be paid on time every month.

Jamia Millia Islamia university under the scanner for atrocities against SC/ST

Jamia has been under the radar of authorities for atrocities against a Dalit teacher named Harendra Kumar. National Commission for Scheduled Caste issued summons to the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Professor Najma Akhtar, to appear in person before the Commission on July 19, 2022. The summons was issued by the Chairman of the Commission in a case related to caste-based atrocities and removing the constitutionally guaranteed reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in appointment and promotion by the University. Kumar has alleged in his complaint that he was not only humiliated by the seniors but was also suspended from his post following an alleged baseless allegation of sexual harassment.