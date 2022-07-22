Friday, July 22, 2022
Karnataka: ‘We earned a lot for future generations in the name of Nehru and Gandhis’, says Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar

Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said that as they have earned a lot during Nehru-Gandhi governments, they must sacrifice for the family now

KR Ramesh Kumar is a Congress MLA in Karnataka. Image Source: Indian Express
Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said on 21st July 2022 that the Congress leaders have earned a lot of money in the name Nehru and Gandhis and it is now their turn to sacrifice for the family. This statement of the Congress leader came as a reaction to the investigation on Sonia Gandhiand Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

As Enforcement Directorate summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for interrogation in connection with the National Herald case on 21st July 2022, Congress workers started protesting in different parts of the country. Senior Congress leaders also supported protests with their bizarre statements in an attempt to shield their supreme leader. KR Ramesh Kumar was no exception.

KR Ramesh Kumar said, “We have made money for our three-four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira, and Sonia Gandhi. Now if we can’t sacrifice for them, it won’t be good.” KR Ramesh Kumar actually attempted to support the supreme leader of his party but he ended up exposing himself and his party.

He said, “We’ve earned enough for 3-4 generations in the name of Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi. Now time to sacrifice has come. If we are not ready to repay those debts, I am afraid the food we eat will be infested with worms.”

Bharatiya Janata Party criticized this statement by the Congress leader. Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra said, “We have a lot of respect for Ramesh Kumar. His statement is serious & every Congressman should analyze themselves, and hand over whatever they made in name of Gandhi, and Nehru. It belongs to people & must be returned.”

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, “Congratulations to the talented leader for describing the Congress party’s 60-year-old Loot India program in such a beautiful way. How do they ask for votes after accepting corruption so honestly?”

