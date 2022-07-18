On July 18, Hindus across India celebrated the first Monday of Shravan or Savan Maas (month). Shravan is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, it is considered auspicious as it is dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv. This year, Shravan month started on July 14, and it will end on August 12. There are four Mondays in Shravan month this year. Mondays are dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv, and thus Mondays falling in the month of Shravan are often seen as the holiest days, especially by Shiv devotees.

During the month of Shravan, the Shiv devotees take out Kanwad Yatra, where they travel on foot and get water in pitchers from River Ganga. Devotees often observe fast on Mondays during the month of Shravan, especially unmarried women. Interestingly, some devotees keep fast on Tuesdays as well as during Shravan, Tuesday is considered to be the day of Devi Parvati, wife of Bhagwan Shiv. The Tuesday fast is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat, and devotees seek blessings from both Shiv and Gauri by keeping fast on these two days every week

There are several legends associated with the month of Shravan. From Samudra Manthan to Parvati doing tapasya for Bhagwan Shiv, there are a lot of stories on why this month is dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv.

The legend of Samudra Manthan and Halahal Vish

It is believed that during this month, Samudra Manthan took place, where Devtas and Asurs got together to churn the ocean. During that process, Halahal Vish (the world’s strongest poison) came out, and it was so strong that it started to kill all forms of life on earth. To save the living beings, Bhagwan Shiv drank the poison and stored it in his throat. As a result, his neck became blue, thus the name Neelkanth.

Every year, Devtas and Asurs offer water to Bhagwan Shiv to reduce the poison’s effect. To commemorate Samudra Manthan and Bhagwan Shiv saving the world, the month of Shravan is dedicated to worshiping Bhagwan Shiv.

The story of Devi Parvati’s Tapasya

As per the legends, Devi Sati gave her life after she found out that her father insulted Bhagwan Shiv (her husband) by not inviting him to auspicious Yagna, where all Devtas were present. Devi Sati was reborn as Devi Parvati at the home of Maharaj Himavan (Himalaya).

Devi Parvati did Tapasya during Shravan month to please Bhagwan Shiv as she wanted to marry him. Bhagwan Shiv was pleased by her Tapasya and promised to marry her. They got married on Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Fagun. Their wedding day is celebrated as Maha Shivratri every year.

During Shravan, unmarried women keep fast to find a suitable match like Bhagwan Shiv.

The ‘preserver’ goes to sleep, and the ‘destroyer’ takes charge

Another legend suggests that just four days before Shravan’s month begins, Bhagwan Vishnu, who is known as the preserver of the universe, goes into a deep sleep for four months on Devshayani Ekadashi. As he will be in a deep sleep for four months, Bhagwan Shiva, who is known as the destroyer, takes charge and maintains balance in the universe.

Bhagwan Vishnu will wake up from deep sleep on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which falls eleven days after Diwali in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The first month when Bhagwan Shiv takes charge of the Universe is celebrated in his honour by the devotees.

The mesmerizing Shiv Pooja at 12 Jyotirlinga

There are 12 Jyotirlingas in India, these holy places hold utmost importance for every Shiv devotee. The 12 Jyotirlingas are Somnath at Gir Somnath in Gujarat, Nageshwar at Daarukavanam in Gujarat, Bhimashankar at Pune in Maharashtra, Trimbakeshwar at Nashik in Maharashtra, Grishneshwar at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Vaidyanath at Deoghar in Jharkhand, Mahakaleshwar at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Kashi Vishwanath at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Kedarnath at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Rameshwaram at Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu, and Mallikarjuna at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees play damaru as they throng Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers on the first Monday of #Sawan month. pic.twitter.com/v6w5bskW3V — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, on the first Monday of #Sawan month.



(Source: Kashi Vishwanath PRO) pic.twitter.com/uPUpYddbk6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022

