India objects to China and Pakistan’s invite to third countries to join CPEC Projects

On July 26, India issued a statement objecting to the participation of third countries in CPEC Projects. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said such actions directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Our response to media queries regarding participation of third countries in CPEC Projects:https://t.co/ma8tupeZYI pic.twitter.com/PYtzvYczNY — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 26, 2022

In the official statement issued in response to a media query, Bagchi said, “We have seen reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India.”

Pakistan and China invited third countries to join CPEC

On July 23, it was reported that Pakistan and China had invited third countries to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects. The CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination held a meeting on Friday, July 22 2022. In this meeting, the foreign office issued a statement that said, “As an open and inclusive platform, both sides welcomed interested third countries to benefit from avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by CPEC.”

Current situation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

At a time when Pakistan is being pounded by a domestic financial crisis, the $65 billion mega project has started its second stage. Additionally, China is also dealing with a real estate crisis and an increase in depositor protests. The CPEC is the central focus of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to reintroduce historical trade networks by creating a modern-day Silk Road that links it to south and southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

CPEC is one of China’s most significant projects as a single country. It was intended to demonstrate the success of the BRI while also allowing China to harness connections with its ally in order to get licenses and protection assurances for its projects. However, China’s inability to pitch CPEC as a roaring success and template has caused a setback to other BRI projects that are also in debt.

Pakistan and the CPEC problems

India has categorically objected to the CPEC project as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On several occasions, India has asked Pakistan to vacate the area. For Pakistan, CPEC was envisioned to be a boon when Chinese President Xi Jinping and the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif launched the CPEC in 2015. Seven years down the line, it has proved more of a curse for Pakistan’s economy. Islamabad was forced to import billions of dollars in materials for the project, which increased the country’s current account deficits. COVID-19 pandemic only added to the worries of the Islamic country.

Besides financial problems, security and corruption emerged as major issues plaguing the CPEC’s stretch passing through Pakistan. This is because a major part of this stretch passes through Balochistan, and the Baloch people are resisting this project and the presence of the Chinese and Pakistani armed forces in the name of providing protection to and monitoring the construction works. Strong Baloch opposition to Islamabad’s control over their land has expressed itself in opposition to the CPEC projects.