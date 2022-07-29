Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka government to hand over Praveen Nettaru murder case to NIA
Editor's picks
Updated:

Karnataka government to hand over Praveen Nettaru murder case to NIA

Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member, was hacked to death on July 26 by two bike-borne assailants, later arrested and identified as Zakir and Shafiq. They reportedly had links to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

OpIndia Staff
Praveen Nettaru NIA
Praveen Nettaru (Image Source: Federal)
21

On Friday, July 29, Karnataka chief minister CM Basavaraj Bommai said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would probe the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member, was hacked to death on July 26 by two bike-borne assailants, triggering massive outrage among the ranks of BJP Yuva Morcha, who started to furnish mass resignations to protest against his murder.

The two assailants, however, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru. The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. Police said the two accused are allegedly behind the conspiracy to murder Nettaru.

Praveen Nettaru murder accused linked to Islamist organisation PFI

The duo reportedly have links with the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to reports, the wife of Shafiq has confirmed that her husband was an active member of the PFI and that he used to participate in all the ‘social’ activities. She also said that on the day of the incident, he was not at home hinting that he might be involved in executing the murder of the BJP youth member. “My husband was a PFI member. He was aware that the murder took place,” Shafiq’s wife told India Today.

Shafiq is also associated with SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and has organized various ‘social’ events. The wife after the arrest while talking to the media also said that initially, her husband was not aware of the murder. Later he had tears in his eyes when he came to know about who was murdered in the village. Meanwhile, a video report by News18 also shows Safiq’s picture at an SDPI event.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,893FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com