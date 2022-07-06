Kerala state’s cabinet minister Saji Cheriyan resigned after a controversy broke out over his indecent remarks against the Indian Constitution. While announcing his decision, Cheriyan said it was his personal decision and that he never defamed the Constitution. He also accused the media of fabricating his speech. Saji Cheriyan held the Fisheries portfolio while working in the cabinet

Saji Cheriyan said, “I have resigned and it’s my personal decision. I have never ever defamed the Constitution. A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF.”

Saji Cheriyan had made contentious remarks against the Indian Constitution while speaking at an event in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta municipality. While addressing an event at Mallappally in the Pathanamthitta district, he said, “We all would say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But I would say the Constitution of the country has been written in such a manner to loot the maximum number of people.”

Cherian further said, “What the British people had prepared, Indians have penned down. After implementing it for the past 75 years, I would say it is a beautiful Constitution for plundering the people of the country. Though there are traces of a few good things such as democracy and secularism in the Constitution, but its aim is to exploit the common man.”

The contentious remarks made by Cherian sparked angry responses from a number of people. The Opposition leaders led by the Congress and the BJP held the placards and raised slogans in protest outside the State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram and also demanded Minister Cheriyan’s resignation. After all this criticism, Saji Cheriyan resigned from the cabinet.