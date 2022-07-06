On Wednesday, the opposition leaders in the state of Kerala protested against Minister Saji Cheriyan for his indecent remarks against the Indian Constitution. The Opposition leaders led by the Congress and the BJP held the placards and raised slogans in protest outside the State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram and also demanded Minister Cheriyan’s resignation.

As reported earlier, State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan had made contentious remarks against the Indian Constitution while speaking at an event in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta municipality. “We all would say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But I would say the Constitution of the country has been written in such a manner to loot the maximum number of people,” said Cheriyan while addressing an event at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

Cherian further said, “What the British people had prepared, Indians have penned down. After implementing it for the past 75 years, I would say it is a beautiful Constitution for plundering the people of the country. Though there are traces of a few good things such as democracy and secularism in the Constitution, but its aim is to exploit the common man.”

The contentious remarks made by Cherian sparked angry responses from a number of people, including the state Assembly Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. “Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister, has made the most insulting statements about #IndianConstitution. Obnoxious words. He should resign or CM should demand minister’s resignation”, VD Satheesan tweeted.

Also, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, a BJP leader from Kerala, said that CPI(M) leaders such as Sitaram Yechury describe the constitution as a template of Indian nationalism but choose to ignore this deliberate attempt to disregard it. “Strongly condemn Saji Cheriyan’s statements against the Constitution of India. Such people cannot hold the office of a State Minister, which has been enabled by the very Constitution he ‘disrespects. Demand CM Vijayan Pinarayi to sack him immediately”, he added in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran also sought the immediate removal of Cheriyan and said he has no moral right to continue in the position. According to reports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked minister Saji Cheriyan to tender an explanation for his controversial remarks.