Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Kerala Governor intervenes after State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian says Indian Constitution helps to loot and plunder the people

Cherian went on to say that India is a country where worker agitation is not tolerated. The reason for this is the Constitution, which recognises worker exploitation.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Minister makes controversial remarks against Indian constitution, Kerala Governor seeks information
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Left), Minister Saji Cherian (Right).
5

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has requested information on a contentious speech delivered by State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian at a gathering in the Pathanamthitta district of the state. According to sources, the Minister criticised the country’s Constitution, stating that it supported robbery and the exploitation of common people.

Cherian, a CPI(M) politician, who also holds the portfolios of State Fisheries and Culture in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Cabinet, made contentious remarks against the Indian Constitution while speaking at an event in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta municipality.

“Exploitation has existed right from the beginning of mankind. Now, the situation shows the rich conquering the world. It is quite natural that the government machinery would be favouring this process. We all would say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But I would say the Constitution of the country has been written in such a manner to loot the maximum number of people,” said Cherian while addressing an event at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

Cherian further said, “What the British people had prepared, Indians have penned down. After implementing it for the past 75 years, I would say it is a beautiful Constitution for plundering the people of the country. Though there are traces of a few good things such as democracy and secularism in the Constitution, but its aim is to exploit the common man.”

Cherian went on to say that India is a country where worker agitation is not tolerated. The reason for this is the Constitution, which recognises worker exploitation, he added, referring to the rise of business personalities in the country and how the Constitution protects them.

The contentious remarks made by Cherian sparked angry responses from a number of people, including the state Assembly Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Satheesan said, “Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister, has made the most insulting statements about #IndianConstitution. Obnoxious words. He should resign or CM should demand minister’s resignation.”

According to reports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked minister Saji Cheriyan to tender an explanation for his controversial remarks. After Raj Bhavan got involved and demanded an explanation, the CM directed the minister to do so.

