Saturday, July 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsLucknow: Activists of Hindu groups detained for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Lulu Mall, probe...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Lucknow: Activists of Hindu groups detained for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Lulu Mall, probe suggest conspiracy behind Namaz in the mall

To protest against Namaz in Lulu Mall, Hindu activists today chanted Hanuman Chalisa outside the mall, during which they were detained by police

OpIndia Staff
Lulu mall
Several Hindus were arrested in Lucknow for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Lulu mall. Image Source: File Photo
3

After videos of Namaz inside Lucknow’s brand-new Lulu Mall went viral, the controversy has continued to gain momentum. On July 16, 2022, Saturday, Hindu organizations recited the Hanuman Chalisa and staged a protest outside the mall. After the protests by the Hindu groups, the police detained about 20 protesters. It is notable that this protest was done after a symbolic protest that was staged on 15th July 2022 against the Namaz a day earlier.

In the video of the protest, the protesters are seen dragged by the police. The protesters were reciting the Hanuman Chalisa loudly while being taken into custody. The police were carrying them in vehicles. Saffron flags were seen in the hands of the protesters.

According to reports, the security of the mall has been beefed up. The protesters were trying to enter the Lulu mall but this could not happen due to the promptness of the police. The police had to use mild force. The protesting organizations include the Rashtriya Hindu Rakshak Dal, Karni Sena, etc.

Reportedly, a day earlier, the ‘Hindu Samaj Party’ had staged a demonstration at the same place. At that time also, people of Hindu organizations were detained. The wife of late Kamlesh Tiwari was put under house arrest. To prevent the dispute, the Lulu mall manager Sameer Verma also visited the house of Advocate Shishir Chaturvedi, the office bearer of the Hindu Mahasabha. But the controversy still persists.

Following the controversy, Lulu Mall has banned religious prayers inside its premises. Signages have been put inside the mall saying that no religious prayers will be permitted.

Namaz in the Lulu mall was part of a conspiracy

According to a report by India.com, there was a conspiracy to offer Namaz in the Lulu mall. It is said that there were a total of 8 persons involved in this Namaz. They parked their vehicles at a distance from the Lulu mall and then entered the mall. In the mall, they wanted to offer Namaz on the ground floor. But the security staff deployed on the ground floor prohibited them from offering Namaz. Later, all of them offered Namaz on the first floor and then left the mall. It is being said that the accused seen in the viral video visited the mall with the sole purpose of offering Namaz there. Police are currently looking for the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,729FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com